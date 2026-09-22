Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has revealed she appeared in an Italian porn film during the early years of her career.

The panelist shared the unexpected admission during her Off The Leash live show.

According to The Sun, Janet played a receptionist in the 1966 production.

Janet, 79, recounted the role with jokes about her eyesight and the film’s missing plot.

Janet played a receptionist in the 1966 production (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter’s film role featured bizarre scenes

Janet’s memories centred on the production’s strange sights, rather than any clear storyline.

She told the audience: “I was in an Italian porno. I can’t really tell you what happened because I took my glasses off.”

For the scene, Janet wore a white nylon mini overall and white tights. The simple role required her to move around with a clipboard.

She also remembered the leading actress wearing a turban. One section used a Chelsea hairdresser’s, where women at the backwash had papier-mâché horse heads.

Janet could not explain why that location featured in the film. “The next thing took place in a Turkish bath where everyone was stark naked,” she said.

The unusual locations added to her confusion about the storyline. She summed up the missing plot with another joke.

“I can’t really tell you what the plot was because my role consisted of me mincing about looking like Twiggy. I had no vision!”

Janet joined Loose Women in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Janet’s career followed the 1966 cameo

Long before joining Loose Women, Janet first became known as a fashion writer and columnist.

She later moved into broadcasting and became a household name. Viewers have seen her regularly on Loose Women since 2011.

The cameo belonged to an earlier period, when film work helped supplement her income.

At the time, Janet had finished her first year at college. She said: “In 1966, I’d done my first year at college. It was a nightmare because I didn’t have much of a grant.”

Her limited grant pushed her towards several jobs beyond studying. Janet made clothes for Carnaby Street and also accepted work as a film extra.

The receptionist part was one of those early paid roles.

Read more: Alison Hammond and Janet Street Porter in awkward exchange after Loose Women star insists people lie about ‘how they’ve lost weight’

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