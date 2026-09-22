Amelia Beckett has married fellow journalist Andrew Misra during a stylish ceremony at San Galgano Abbey in Italy.

The Good Morning Britain reporter announced the happy news on social media after spending several weeks away from the spotlight. She also gave followers their first look at the couple’s countryside celebration.

Explaining her recent absence, Amelia wrote: “The reason I’ve been away for a while!”

She said the newlyweds had spent the past month in a wedding bubble, reflecting on their celebration.

Amelia described it as the best day of their lives, shared with their closest family and friends. She also thanked the Italian vendors who helped bring the ceremony together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Beckett (@ameliabeckett)

Amelia Beckett shares Italian wedding photographs

The photographs show Amelia and Andrew at the former monastery’s grounds, surrounded by the Italian countryside.

Amelia wore a glamorous white wedding gown for the occasion. Andrew coordinated with her look by choosing a white suit jacket.

Together, the pictures gave a clear glimpse of the couple’s elegant, coordinated wedding style. San Galgano Abbey provided the setting for a day attended by their closest family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Beckett (@ameliabeckett)

Good Morning Britain colleagues congratulate Amelia Beckett

The announcement drew warm messages from Amelia’s television colleagues and friends.

Her GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins wrote: “So fabulous, big congratulations! Looks so special and you look amazing!”

The well-wishes also crossed breakfast television. BBC Breakfast star Kelly Foran added: “Ahhh huge congratulations. Your dress is stuuunnniiinnng!”

Another friend congratulated the newlyweds and said they both looked lovely and happy.

Amelia had recently taken time out of work (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s career beyond Good Morning Britain

Amelia regularly appears as a reporter and correspondent for Good Morning Britain. Her role also includes work across the wider ITV News brand.

She previously presented Unheard Voices, her own documentary for ITVX. The programme first aired in 2024, expanding her work beyond daily news reporting.

Amelia has also been developing an online presence as a content creator alongside her television work. Those posts include behind-the-scenes videos offering glimpses into her day-to-day life.

Read more: GMB star Richard Arnold announces he’s married his long-term partner after 23 years

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