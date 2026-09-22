Coronation Street confirms huge Lucy twist in ITVX release as truth her mum’s death is revealed

Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article regarding Lucy and her mum Rachel’s death. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Coronation Street fans have been given a huge new clue about Lucy’s involvement in her mum Rachel’s death after she made a chilling confession to her dad Richie.

It was only last month that Tim’s brother Richie and his daughter Lucy arrived on the cobbles. But things quickly took a sinister turn when Richie was arrested for his wife’s murder, while Lucy moved in with Tim and Sally.

However, Corrie viewers were never completely convinced that they knew the full story. There had already been several clues suggesting a huge twist was coming, and tonight Lucy finally made a comment that changed everything.

Lucy lost it at Sally (Credit: ITV)

Lucy lashes out in Coronation Street

Since moving in with Tim and Sally, it has been obvious that Lucy is struggling.

But rather than settling into her new home, she has repeatedly caused trouble and seemed unwilling to give her new family a chance.

Lucy began plotting to get Shanice into trouble by telling her to go to the shop alone. She has also deliberately tried to drive a wedge between Sally and Tim.

Tonight, things became even more worrying when Lucy lost her temper with Sally.

Her foster-mum discovered a disturbing drawing of a screaming woman and asked Lucy whether it was supposed to be her mum.

Lucy clearly didn’t appreciate the question and threw a remote control at Sally, hitting her directly in the face.

Sally was left horrified, while Lucy rushed away as Tim returned home to find chaos unfolding.

But it didn’t take long for Lucy to have Tim wrapped around her little finger once again.

Lucy has been trouble since she arrived (Credit: ITV)

Corrie aired shock confession

Despite her repeated outbursts, Lucy appeared to be struggling with what had happened herself.

Later, while Tim was asleep on the sofa, she went downstairs to get some water. That’s when she received a call from her dad, who is currently in prison.

Lucy broke down during the conversation and told Richie: “It’s happening again. I lost it with Sally. What if I do to her the same thing I did to mum?”

Richie reassured his daughter that he would do whatever it took to protect her, seemingly confirming that he has been taking the blame for a murder his daughter was involved in.

Now that Lucy has admitted she played a part in Rachel’s death, Sally and Tim could be in far more danger than we first realised.

And with Christina set to discover her connection to Rachel, it looks like this dark Coronation Street story is about to become even more dramatic.

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