Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Eva’s attacker is exposed as Doug becomes Jodie’s latest victim in her evil scheme against Shona

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see an explosive reveal as Eva’s attacker comes clean and confesses to the crime. Was it prime suspect Carl who left her dead? Or someone else?

Elsewhere, Jodie targets Doug in the next phase of her plot to destroy Shona’s life.

And Tim asks Lisa to investigate his concerns about Lucy.

Here are nine Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Carl is the frame for Eva’s attack in Coronation Street spoilers

Eva has survived the brutal attack on her (Credit: ITV)

1. Carl is suspected of foul play

Ben stays by Eva’s hospital bedside, as Kit gets to work questioning Carl and Debbie about the attack. Carl is adamant he returned home before the assailant struck. But suspicions are raised when Ronnie and Kevin spy a load of notes in his wallet. Did Carl rob the Rovers and accidentally push Eva down the stairs? And will Debbie stand by her son?

The police take Carl in for questioning (Credit: ITV)

2. Eva’s attacker comes clean

Carl soon finds himself hauled down to the station for questioning, but protests his innocence. As Eva returns home, someone overhears Ben telling Kevin that they police have no real leads. And it’s not long before the real culprit owns up to attacking Eva. The truth leaves one family shattered as they realise life will never be the same again.

Christina struggles with her secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Sally and Tim are not impressed with Lucy’s recent behaviour (Credit: ITV)

3. Lucy overhears Tim’s confession

During a chat over the garden fence, Tim tells Lisa how Richie tried to make him tell the police that Rachel was an abusive wife. Tim now fears the same thing is happening to Lucy. Meanwhile, Lucy is lurking nearby listening into the conversation. What will she do with this information?

Christina wants Sally and Lucy out of the way (Credit: ITV)

4. Lucy gets grounded

Lucy is furious when Tim grounds her for the week over her recent drunken antics. But the wayward teen may have got her revenge when Tim later discovers his wallet is £40 lighter. Later, Christina overhears Tim asking Lisa to investigate whether Richie is manipulating Lucy. Christina, who is still reeling from a recent discovery she made at the funeral parlour, tries to pump Tim for information. But will he give anything away?

Christina doesn’t want her secret to be exposed (Credit: ITV)

5. Christina hides the truth

After confiding in Todd, Christina receives a visit from Sally and Lucy at the undertakers. The pair are there to order a plaque for Rachel. Sally produces some family photos, but Christina makes out she’s expecting her next client any minute and ushers them out. Viewers know that Christina has a secret link to Lucy’s deceased mum. How much longer can she conceal the truth?

Jodie targets vulnerable Doug in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie tampers with Doug’s medication (Credit: ITV)

6. David falls for Jodie’s latest scam

Jodie continues her wicked plot against Shona by pretending she has a date. After getting a blow dry from David in the salon, Jodie turns on the tears and claims her date has cancelled. The scheming minx persuades David to join her for a drink instead. Jodie then targets Doug when she secretly swaps his anti-psychotic meds for ordinary painkillers.

Jodie gaslights Doug (Credit: ITV)

7. Jodie manipulates Doug

Doug’s paranoia soon kicks in as he starts to hear a static sound coming from the radio. David and Shona are concerned, but Jodie gaslights her dad by claiming she can’t hear a thing. Lily feels pushed out and accuses Shona of putting Harper first. And Shona’s guilt increases when Lily states Jodie always has time for her. How far will Jodie go to wreck Shona’s life?

Sam reveals a shocking secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Sam confesses the truth to his family (Credit: ITV)

8. Sam’s illegal antics are exposed

Nick and Toyah try to get to the bottom of what’s bothering Sam after Hope alerts them to his strange behaviour. Sam’s guilt finally gets the better of him when he admits he’s been trading crypto currency in Nick’s name. The family reel in horror as they discover Sam has racked up a debt of over six grand. Nick panics over how he will pay the money back, which give Idris an idea.

Carla comforts Betsy (Credit: ITV)

9. Betsy feels overwhelmed

Betsy returns to work at the factory, hoping to get some practice before her college interview. But working the machines proves a struggle and Sean has to step in and help, as Carla comforts her employee. Later in the week, Lisa accompanies Betsy to her interview. But is she really ready for this next step?

Read more: Here’s who’s leaving and joining Coronation Street in 2026