The news fans have NOT been waiting for: Tom King returns to Emmerdale

Emmerdale is bringing Tom King back to the village, putting Belle Dingle face-to-face with the abusive ex she fought so hard to escape.

James Chase is reprising his role as Tom, and the return promises to drag Belle’s darkest memories back into her life. But has prison really changed him?

Abuser Tom King returns (Credit: ITV)

Tom King to return to Emmerdale

Belle was left terrified and isolated when her marriage to Tom turned sour. He psychologically abused her, controlled her every move, separated her from her family and eventually physically abused her too.

Belle became so frightened of him that she aborted their baby, fearing what bringing a child into such a twisted marriage would mean.

It all came to an end when Tom trapped Belle and she hit him in the back with an axe. Tom survived, but Belle found herself in trouble for hurting him.

She eventually told the police everything, and the brilliant DS Foy believed her from the start. He made sure Tom was caught when he tried to run away and also got the charges against Belle dropped.

Tom was convicted after a special episode starring Denise Welch, among others, which followed the jury discussions. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Now Tom is up for parole, meaning he will return to Belle’s life and the trauma he inflicted on her. The Dingles will have to find a way to protect Belle and ensure Tom stays behind bars.

But could Tom once again find a way to manipulate the village against her?

Tom made Belle’s life hell (Credit: ITV)

Why is Emmerdale bringing back Tom King?

Show boss Laura Shaw has revealed what Tom’s return to the Dales is all about.

“James’ return isn’t just about bringing back a familiar face; it’s about reigniting a complex and challenging story,” she said.

“When Belle gets the news that Tom is up for parole she’s forced to confront a trauma she battled hard to overcome. With her family and new partner Kammy by her side, we explore the lasting impact of Tom’s abusive actions on Belle as she fights to keep Tom away from the village.”

Of his return, James added: “Stepping back into Tom’s shoes is a responsibility I don’t take lightly.

“He is a character driven by obsession and a desperate need for control, and it is both fascinating and challenging to step back into that mindset.

“The audience knows exactly who he is and what he is capable of, so the challenge now is to show the lengths he is willing to go to in order to get what he wants, even if it means dismantling Belle’s life all over again.

“It’s a dark path, and I’m ready to see how far Tom will push it.”

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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