Josh Widdicombe has left Strictly Come Dancing viewers divided after eagle-eyed fans spotted him seemingly following his co-hosts’ autocue lines during the 2026 launch.

The moment came during Saturday night’s show, with viewers claiming Josh appeared to mouth words being delivered by Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

It has sparked another round of chatter about the new Strictly presenting trio, whose first appearance had already prompted a mixed response.

One X user wrote: “Josh – please stop mouthing along to Emma and Jo Jo’s script, you look like a ventriloquists dummy…”

Another said: “Josh seems awkward with the autocue. Seemed to be mouthing Emma’s words as she spoke. I think he will come into his own with improv situations in the Clauditorium. But for now he seems the odd one out.”

Someone else commented: “First impressions of #strictly Emma Willis is a seasoned pro. Josh, this isn’t his bag. Wrong show imo. He needs to stop forcing the laugh and mouthing the autocue when other presenters are speaking.”

Your new Strictly hosts… (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe on his Strictly debut

Josh had already been candid about his nerves before taking on his new presenting role. Ahead of the launch, he appeared on The One Show alongside Emma and Johannes.

He described the wait as “nerve-racking”, explaining that the team had spent a long time getting ready for viewers to see the new-look show. He admitted: “I’ve been living in a ball of fear.”

Despite those nerves, Josh said the launch had left him wanting viewers to see it after the team had “the best time”.

Johannes, meanwhile, said viewers would not necessarily see the precise role of each presenter straight away. He suggested that uncertainty was part of the fun surrounding their debut.

Emma Willis gets warmer reaction from Strictly viewers

Emma Willis appeared to fare better in the early viewer reaction, with several fans praising her as a natural.

She already has plenty of presenting experience, including Big Brother and The Voice UK, giving viewers familiar work to compare her new role with.

Josh’s critics, meanwhile, questioned whether his comedy style was the right match for the atmosphere of Strictly.

Others were more direct, simply calling for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to return. The former presenting duo stepped down last October, before Emma, Josh and Johannes were announced as their replacements in May.

So the launch had plenty going on, from introducing the 2026 celebrity class to giving viewers their first proper look at the three new presenters. Still, not everyone was ready to write Josh off, with some viewers calling for patience as he finds his feet and the competition gets underway.

Some Strictly viewers spotted Josh Widdicombe mouthing Emma’s words on the autocue (Credit: BBC)

Strictly launch date and Emma Willis’ final clue

The launch show aired on Saturday, September 19 2026, with Emma describing the chance to host the programme as a genuine honour.

She then told viewers: “And we cannot wait to spend the next 13 weeks with all of you.”

Read more: Dani Dyer reveals Strictly return protection plan after devastating injury

Counting 13 weeks from that broadcast suggests a final date of December 19 2026. Emma did not explicitly confirm that was the finale date, but her comment appeared to offer viewers a clue.

For now, the new presenting team has plenty of time to settle into its roles, with viewers watching closely as Strictly continues.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

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