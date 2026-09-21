Claudia Winkleman sends public message to new Strictly host Emma Willis following launch show

Claudia Winkleman has given Emma Willis a very public seal of approval after her Strictly Come Dancing presenting debut.

In fact, she summed up her reaction with one punchy word.

Claudia called Emma a “knockout” in an Instagram comment, adding four heart emojis after Saturday’s 2026 launch show. Claudia’s response left little doubt that she was backing the new presenter.

Emma had shared photos of her sparkling pale pink dress and her first weekend behind the scenes. Her caption began: “Week one… I guess it’s officially happening then.”

She said she was ready for glitter to take over before inviting Strictly to get started.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly quit Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman backs Emma Willis after Strictly debut

Claudia later added more supportive heart emojis to a second post from Emma, which offered another glimpse into her opening weekend.

The gallery featured table reads, a welcome sign, Emma’s dressing-room door and more behind-the-scenes moments from her first Strictly show.

She was not the only familiar face cheering Emma on. Giovanna Fletcher praised her joy and warmth, while Scarlett Moffatt celebrated the whole team.

Dianne Buswell also called all three presenters brilliant, with Nancy Xu adding heart emojis. Judge Craig Revel Horwood kept his verdict just as brief during the programme, describing them as “Fabulous.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Emma, Josh and Johannes are the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers split over new presenting trio after Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly exits

While Emma received plenty of praise, not everyone was convinced by Strictly’s revamped presenting line-up. Some online commenters backed Emma while questioning Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe.

One viewer said Emma had done a strong job but wanted to fast-forward Josh. Another thought Johannes was a better dancer than presenter and was still unsure about Josh.

A third wanted Emma to stay and then favoured Josh over Johannes following the launch. Across those particular comments, Emma attracted the warmest reaction.

That said, these were individual social media responses rather than a complete picture of the audience’s view.

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Emma Willis starts new era

Emma, Johannes and Josh were announced as the new presenting team in May, following months of anticipation. Their arrival marked the first three-host line-up in Strictly’s history.

They stepped into the role after Claudia and Tess Daly announced their departure in October 2025. The pair said they had loved hosting together but felt the time was right to move on.

Claudia had been the main presenter since 2014, having previously hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two. Tess had fronted the programme for 21 years, initially alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The new trio consequently took over one of British television’s most familiar presenting partnerships.

Emma brought presenting experience from The Voice UK, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother. Johannes already knew the ballroom well as a Strictly professional dancer.

Josh arrived with presenting experience from The Last Leg and had also competed in the 2024 Christmas special.

Before the launch, Emma acknowledged that comparisons and some negative opinions were likely to come her way. She said she would not engage with those comments, choosing instead to focus on the joyful purpose of the entertainment show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

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