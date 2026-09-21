Strictly Come Dancing fans brand Graeme Hall a ‘dark horse’ as past dance experience emerge

Graeme Hall has been branded a Strictly Come Dancing “dark horse” after fans uncovered records of his competitive dancing past.

The Sun reports that online results list the television dog trainer’s ballroom and Latin competition entries between 2013 and 2019. The discovery has sparked fresh interest in Graeme’s return to dancing following his 2019 stroke.

He is now partnered with professional dancer Lauren Oakley for Series 24. But several Reddit users were left surprised by the revelation, while others questioned whether previous ballroom training should count for anything.

Graeme is paired with Lauren (Credit: BBC)

Graeme Hall’s ballroom records emerge

Reported scores show Graeme entered an Over 35s Intermediate CJ Latin competition in 2013. His most recent listed appearance came at the Champions of Tomorrow ballroom competition in 2019.

The records have given viewers a much clearer idea of Graeme’s experience before stepping onto the Strictly dance floor.

One user wrote: “I think he’s a dark horse.”

A second asked: “I thought having prior ballroom and Latin training was a big no no?”

Another joked: “Woah Grandpa Graeme has dance experience.”

The comments show just how divided early opinion is on Graeme’s chances. While some viewers now see a potential contender, others are questioning how his previous training fits into the competition.

Strictly stars having previous dance experience has caused controversy among fans over the years, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that the discovery has prompted debate.

It’s a huge cast this year (Credit: BBC)

Graeme Hall’s dancing stopped after health ordeal

Graeme first caught the dancing bug during a charity event in 2012. However, his time on the dance floor was later put on hold after he suffered a stroke in 2019.

As a result, joining Strictly has become a particularly personal milestone for the television star.

His earlier competitions all pre-date that health ordeal, with his last listed entry coming in the same year. The available record does not show a more recent competitive appearance before Strictly.

Graeme is now taking on the challenge alongside Lauren Oakley, and fans are already wondering whether the pair could go all the way.

Why Strictly fans know Graeme Hall

Graeme first made his TV breakthrough in 2017 when he fronted Channel 4’s Dogs Behaving Badly. Channel 5 picked up the format in 2019 as Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

The programme has since passed 100 episodes, making its host a familiar face on television. Graeme is also known as “The Dogfather”.

His other work includes The Dog Hospital, an Australian spin-off, the Talking Dogs podcast and several books. So for viewers who mainly know him from his television career, the competitive Latin and ballroom records may come as a surprise.

However, past competition records cannot show how Graeme will cope with the unique pressure of Strictly. The opening weeks will reveal whether the “dark horse” label proves accurate.

Either way, fans have already found themselves with a new talking point surrounding Graeme’s Strictly journey.

Read more: ‘Tension’ spotted already between Strictly stars Katya Jones and John Nellis