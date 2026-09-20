The Blame star Douglas Booth on tragic suicide of his beloved dad: ‘There are questions I’ll never have answers to’

The Blame star Douglas Booth is enjoying a prime-time Sunday night spotlight, starring opposite Michelle Keegan in the gripping crime drama – but behind those twinkling blue eyes is the deeply painful truth about his beloved dad.

The London-born actor, 34, is well known for roles in Great Expectations, Romeo and Juliet, and The Sandman. Along the way, his family, and especially his father, has been a hugely important source of support.

The son of artist Vivien De Cala) and Simon Booth, who worked in shipping for Citigroup, Douglas has gone on to build a successful acting career, with his latest role putting him firmly in the spotlight. This week, he portrays DI Tom Radley in the cast of The Blame.

Yet away from the cameras, the actor has been carrying an unimaginable loss. His father took his own life less than a year ago.

London-born actor Douglas Booth as DI Radley in The Blame (Credit: ITV)

Douglas Booth pays tribute to his dad after suicide

In November 2025, less than a year ago, actor Douglas Booth shared heartbreaking news with his 736,000 Instagram followers about his dad. He revealed that his father had taken his own life earlier that year.

In an emotional post, Douglas wrote on November 26, 2025: “Today would have been my dad’s 64th birthday. On the 4th May this year, my dad tragically took his own life. I’ve struggled to find the words for this loss. There are questions I’ll never have answers to, and I’m slowly learning to live with that. What I do know is that my dad was a gentle, kind, generous man, and he is deeply missed.”

The lengthy post continued: “In time, I want to find a way to turn this pain into something useful – to support and champion places that give men space to connect, talk, and feel understood. Too many men find themselves isolated, unable to express what they’re going through, or unsure of where to turn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douglas Booth (@douglasbooth)

‘Loneliness is a quiet epidemic’

Alongside several family photos, Douglas also opened up about his own experience with anxiety. He said: “Loneliness is a quiet epidemic. I’ve struggled with anxiety myself, and I know how frightening it can feel to be battling something internally while the world carries on around you.

“It isn’t as simple as ‘checking in’ on the people you love. Sometimes they can’t hear you, even when you’re trying. And as people get older, lose the structure of work, or face changes in their identity or their bodies, the world can become even harder to navigate. My dad also struggled with undiagnosed autism, and didn’t always have the tools to reinvent himself or ask for help.”

Douglas Booth ended the emotional tribute to his dad by reflecting on the complicated grief that follows suicide. He said about his dad: “Losing someone to suicide is a complex grief, and my heart is with anyone who has walked this path. I’m incredibly grateful for my family, my friends, and at times complete strangers who have helped me begin to get through this. Happy Birthday Dad. I love and miss you. Always.”

Simon was dad to Douglas Booth and his older sister, Abigail.

If you are experiencing feelings of suicidal ideation, distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

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The Blame airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on ITV from September 20, 2026 at 9pm.