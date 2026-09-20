Kelsey Parker gives birth as she shares first snap and reveals adorable name

Kelsey Parker has welcomed a new baby and revealed the child’s name as River.

The podcaster shared the happy update on Instagram, offering followers their first glimpse of the newborn. Her photograph showed a tiny arm beside a pink sign carrying the name River.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey Parker gives birth

Kelsey captioned the post: “Welcome to the world, River. Our little bit of hope.”

The arrival follows Kelsey’s announcement that she was expecting a “rainbow baby” in June. She and partner Will Lindsay had lost their son Phoenix more than a year earlier.

Kelsey said Phoenix had been born sleeping, making this latest chapter especially emotional. She linked her subsequent pregnancy to both Phoenix and her late husband, Tom Parker.

Tom, a member of The Wanted, died in March 2022. River joins Kelsey’s two older children with the singer.

River is Kelsey’s child with Will, who was also Phoenix’s father. The couple had endured a devastating experience following their son’s death.

Kelsey previously described the new pregnancy as a source of hope after heartbreak. She believed Tom and Phoenix had sent the family another gift.

Kelsey has given birth (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Followers congratulate Kelsey Parker following birth of baby River

Kelsey, 36, quickly received messages from her followers after sharing the news.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid wrote: “Oh my goodness – this is so wonderful – welcome River.”

“Oh @being_kelsey I think the whole world just got even happier for you and your beautiful little family. Beautiful name absolutely delighted for you all xxxxx,” another follower said.

“Congratulations, never been so happy for complete strangers. Wishing you all the happiness in the world xxx,” a third gushed.

“I am SO happy for you xxxx,” another added.

Kelsey suffered a devastating loss last year (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Kelsey spoke about hope after loss

In an interview earlier this year, Kelsey said she had felt excited since learning she was pregnant again. She also explained that she refused to dwell on frightening possibilities.

Kelsey said: “I just don’t let myself go to that dark place of, what if? It’s not me.”

She added that life’s direction could not be controlled. In her view, there was little point in becoming anxious about the unknown.

Kelsey also reflected on how different her life looked from the future she once imagined. She had expected to remain with Tom and continue raising their family together.

Despite that painful change, she remained positive while preparing for River’s arrival. Kelsey said she expected to enter a baby bubble and might take some time away.

She joked that somebody else could handle the nesting. Practical preparations were already underway, including the delivery of a buggy.

River’s arrival marks a joyful new chapter for Kelsey and Will. Her brief announcement placed hope at the heart of the family’s news.

Read more: Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking update as she prepares to give birth to ‘rainbow’ baby: ‘It doesn’t feel like the end of the grief’

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