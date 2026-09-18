‘Fears’ for Tess Daly as she’s ‘delaying the inevitable’ with Vernon Kay following marriage split

Tess Daly’s friends reportedly fear her close post-split bond with Vernon Kay could bring future heartache.

The concern follows the former couple’s recent family holiday in France, according to Closer. Pictures showed Tess and Vernon smiling during the break with their daughters.

They announced an amicable separation in May 2026, after nearly 23 years of marriage. Since then, they have maintained a united front through holidays, festivals and family outings.

However, friends reportedly worry that balance could shift after either starts a new relationship.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly announced their split earlier this year (Credit: John Rainford)

Tess Daly’s friends voice concern over new relationships

A source claimed the friendly arrangement surprised some pals, although they knew the separation had been amicable.

The source said: “There’s a worry that both Tess and Vernon are delaying the inevitable here.”

According to the insider, their focus has remained on their daughters and setting a positive example.

They added: “They both have their children’s best interests at heart and they want to be good role models throughout this process.”

The source suggested new partners or separate holidays could make their current closeness harder to sustain. Friends also reportedly fear that sharing cheerful family moments publicly could increase pressure later.

The concern is about a possible future shift, rather than any known dispute between Tess and Vernon.

The pair reportedly still share their family home with their daughters. Vernon is expected to move into a nearby home after work on the property is completed.

Tess’ friends are reportedly worried she and Vernon are “delaying the inevitable here” (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Tess Daly reportedly accepts Vernon will move on

The source also said Tess had spoken about taking a girls’ trip with well-known friends. Her pals reportedly wonder how she would feel if Vernon later took his own holiday.

The source described Tess’s outlook.

Read more: Vernon Kay admits ‘you nearly launched me under the bus’ as he is forced to address Tess Daly question live on air

They claimed: “But Tess says she’s already accepted that Vernon will one day move on and is being quite stoic about it.”

However, friends remain protective of the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter.

ED! has contacted reps for Tess for comment.

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