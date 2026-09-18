Steph McGovern has ruled out an immediate BBC Breakfast comeback because 3.30am starts do not fit her life now.

Speaking to Metro, the former presenter addressed the possibility after Naga Munchetty confirmed her departure following 17 years.

Her answer focused on her present circumstances, without making a permanent declaration about the future. The question comes as the BBC programme prepares for a major presenter change.

Steph McGovern addresses a BBC Breakfast comeback

Asked whether she could return, Steph pointed to the demands of breakfast television. She said her life moved in stages.

Her present stage, however, comes with a firm boundary. She told the newspaper: “And this stage isn’t one that involves getting up at half past three to go on telly.”

Since leaving BBC Breakfast in October 2019, Steph has built a very different working pattern. She fronted her own Channel 4 programme, Steph’s Packed Lunch.

The lunchtime show mixed celebrity guests, food, entertainment, lifestyle features and consumer stories. Channel 4 cancelled it in 2023 after more than three years on air.

The broadcaster cited rapidly changing audience habits when explaining the decision. Steph has since launched a podcast, worked on businesses and fronted consumer programmes.

She also balances those commitments with caring for her six-year-old daughter.

Steph McGovern doesn’t plan to return to the BBC any time soon (Credit: Shutterstock/Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Steph McGovern praises ‘legend’ Naga Munchetty

Steph rejected the idea that her former colleague Naga needed guidance.

She said: “I don’t think I need to give Naga any advice, she’s an all-round legend.”

Steph said their conversations centre on checking in with each other, not comparing career plans.

She added: “She’s a powerhouse in herself and brilliant at what she does.”

The pair remain personally connected, despite following different professional paths. Her praise keeps the focus on Naga’s experience as she prepares for radio.

Naga Munchetty has announced her new job (Credit: Shutterstock/Bumble Bee / SplashNews.com)

Naga Munchetty prepares for Radio 5 Live move

Naga announced her BBC Breakfast departure in July, ending a 17-year association with the programme. Her final show is expected in December.

She will then move to BBC Radio 5 Live’s breakfast programme in January. The new post expands her radio schedule from three mornings to five each week.

Read more: Steph McGovern almost broke her nose in ‘horrific’ and ‘terrifying’ accident while filming Celebrity Bear Hunt

Naga said the flagship role was too good to reject and would demand her full energy. She currently presents BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday.

John McAndrew, the BBC’s director of live and daily news, said viewers would miss her. He also welcomed the fact that Naga will remain at the BBC.

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