Gemma Collins receives ‘abhorrent’ letter claiming fiancé Rami has ‘fathered secret child’

Gemma Collins has shared a disturbing letter alleging that her fiancé, Rami Hawash, has fathered a secret child.

The reality star posted part of the message online, prompting concern and supportive comments from followers.

The latest report follows Gemma’s account of earlier abusive letters and disturbing deliveries, with police also becoming involved.

In her caption, Gemma wrote: “Another letter from the individual who has an obsession with Rami having another child…” The post quickly attracted messages from followers concerned about the latest contact.

Gemma Collins shared a letter she received, which accused her fiancé Rami of fathering a child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins shares disturbing letter allegation about Rami Hawash

The letter claimed a daughter was due on September 15. It also made a crude allegation about Rami.

Part of the letter reads: “Hope Rami kins not moving too far away. His daughter is due on 15th September, sure you knew that!! The boy just can’t keep it in his pants.” [Sic]

Those statements remain allegations, and no evidence supporting the claims was detailed.

The end of the letter read: “Id hide away if I were you, your hated, not even good enough for washing tabs, you’re a disgrace, and an embarrassment.” [Sic]

The report did not include any comment from Rami about the letter. Gemma’s brief caption focused instead on repeated contact from the same individual.

Her followers then rallied around her. One wrote: “This is abhorrent. Sending love.”

Others expressed concern for Gemma. One person said: “I’d be really worried about this, and I genuinely hope the police are taking it seriously because this person’s behaviour sounds very concerning.”

A third commented: “This is vile! I hope the police take this seriously.”

Someone else added: “Wow that’s scary. That person is obsessed with you and obviously unwell. Please be very careful.”

Together, the comments reflected alarm about both the allegation and the unwanted contact.

Fans expressed concern for Gemma over the letter (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Gemma says police and forensic teams became involved

The new post comes after Gemma disclosed more serious items had arrived through the post.

In a clip from Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once, she discussed abusive letters and other disturbing deliveries. She said those deliveries had included rat poison and dog faeces.

Addressing the camera, Gemma said: “Being famous does leave you open to being a target.”

Read more: Gemma Collins ‘doesn’t want anyone to hate’ on fiancé Rami Hawash as she addresses his ‘addiction and dependency’

She added that public figures can appear to have perfect lives, although the reality may be very different.

Gemma also said police, CID and forensic teams had become involved in the case. She thanked the authorities for treating the situation seriously.

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