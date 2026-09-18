Stacey Solomon fires back at ‘absolute lies’ over claims about her and Joe Swash: ‘It’s outright disgraceful’

Stacey Solomon has branded claims she skipped a Pokémon card event queue with Joe Swash “absolute lies”.

She responded on X after allegations emerged following a special release in Chelmsford. Geek Retreat Chelmsford has backed her account and denied giving any attendee preferential treatment.

The online claims alleged she had skipped the queue and bought a large amount of stock. She rejected both accusations. Stacey said the rumours were unfairly harming the Chelmsford business.

She attended the event with husband Joe Swash and her eldest son, Zachary. The release formed part of celebrations for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at claims she skipped a queue (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon rejects queue and resale allegations

Addressing the row, Stacey defended the shop: “This is the biggest lie and it’s outright disgraceful to put a small business in this position.”

She maintained that her family joined the queue when it started forming. She also said they received exactly the same buying limit as everybody else.

According to Stacey, the products were opened under the same arrangements as other customers’ purchases.

The presenter denied buying stock for resale websites. She explained that collecting Pokémon cards had been a long-running hobby for her and her son.

They had also attended similar releases before, she added.

Stacey described two unsuccessful attempts to buy cards elsewhere that morning. After the school run, she queued at Waterstones before stock sold out.

She said her son had waited at Smyths in Romford from 7am, where supplies also ran out.

Geek Retreat Chelmsford denies special treatment for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

The store issued its own response on Facebook. Geek Retreat Chelmsford said its team did not know any famous people were coming beforehand.

Staff said nobody was admitted early or offered extra stock. Every visitor faced a one-of-each-product, per-person limit, according to the business.

The shop said Stacey’s group stood second in the queue when doors opened. It also maintained that no staff member allowed them to move ahead.

Responding to suggestions of preferential treatment, the store said: “This is simply not true.”

The business later reposted Stacey’s message. It thanked regular customers and the local community for their support during the row.

The team said customers remained its priority and promised to keep supporting local collectors.

Joe and Stacey queued like everyone else at the event (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Why Stacey Solomon spoke out

Stacey’s strongest concern centred on the effect the claims could have on the shop. She praised its handling of a difficult release.

She also called the allegations “unwarranted and unfair”. Her response pushed back against claims that fame changed the rules that day.

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