Venezuela Fury shares health update after ‘quitting’ I’m A Celebrity spin-off

Venezuela Fury has shared a health update after illness reportedly ended her brief stint on I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier.

In a recent TikTok video, the 16-year-old said she had a cold and had developed two cold sores.

The update follows reports of Venezuela and husband Noah Price leaving I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier. They had spent only 72 hours filming in Canada.

“Other than that I’ve been dying of the cold,” she told her followers. She said the cold sores were new and linked their appearance to feeling ill or tired.

Venezuela Fury ‘became unwell’ filming I’m A Celebrity spin-off

The Sun reported that Venezuela became ill during production at Whistler Olympic Park. A source claimed she had been vomiting, with her condition worsening as the hours passed.

According to the account, she tried to continue but ultimately felt unable to do so. Noah supported her and wanted her to be well, the source added.

Venezuela was checked by medics after leaving camp, before the couple returned to a hotel.

During their short stay, the couple reportedly tackled the Dreaded Drop abseil and Bear Watch endurance mission. Bear Watch involved overnight challenges designed to test the stars’ stamina.

Camp conditions included wooden slat beds, sleeping bags and secure food storage because bears were nearby.

Read more: Noah Price branded a ‘control freak’ after locking 16-year-old wife Venezuela Fury in the car

Venezuela Fury addresses online criticism

Their departure also drew criticism online, including comments about the couple reportedly keeping their appearance fees.

Venezuela then used TikTok to challenge a stereotype claiming Gypsy girls should only marry and become mothers. She set out her own ambitions on a photograph from her wedding day.

Her caption read: “Business owner, creating my own brand, married, travelling the world with my husband, not losing myself alongside being a ‘celebrity’. I heavily disagree.”

The teenager is the daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Paris Fury. She married Noah in May, several months before the couple entered the spin-off.

Noah kisses new wife Venezuela Fury. (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Venezuela Fury faced on I’m A Celebrity spin-off

The programme is a new paired version of I’m A Celebrity, filmed in the Canadian wilderness.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have said contestants must enter, compete and leave as pairs. That format meant Noah departed alongside Venezuela when their stint ended.

The reported cast also includes Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Christopher Dean and Karen Barber.

The programme is expected to air next year, followed by a live final from London. No exact launch date has yet been announced.

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