Katie Price has revealed she still wears Lee Andrews’ engagement ring because she loves the jewellery itself.

She has moved it to her other hand following their separation, separating the jewellery from its original meaning.

On The Katie Price Show, she held up her hand while speaking to sister Sophie.

“I’m still wearing my ring but on the other hand because I love the ring,” Katie said.

Her update follows a Good Morning Britain appearance, where presenters played a voice note from Lee as Katie appeared on the show.

Katie Price has revealed why she’s still wearing her engagement ring (Credit: Shutterstock/Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Katie Price removes Lee Andrews from her Instagram bio

Katie also said she removed Lee from her Instagram bio after deciding she had tolerated enough.

She said Lee remained in prison and confirmed they had not spoken.

“Things haven’t added up and I’m not happy about them,” Katie added.

Katie explained that she needed to investigate her questions before reaching her own decisions. She also said public opinion about her partners did not determine what she needed to do.

Lee Andrews is in prison in Dubai (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price shares ring valuation discovery

During GMB, Katie described a valuation involving one of the rings Lee had bought her.

Believing that £72,000 figure, Katie took the jewellery to a shop before arranging insurance. She also had the ring cleaned and asked staff about the quality of its diamonds.

According to Katie, the shop described them as lab diamonds and valued the ring at roughly £5,000.

That estimate was far below the amount Katie said Lee had mentioned.

“Do you know how embarrassed I was?” she recalled.

Her account did not establish whether that was the same ring displayed during the podcast.

Read more: Concerns for Princess Andre as family are ‘worried about the influence Katie has on her’

Katie Price admits she still loves Lee Andrews

Despite their split, Katie admitted she continued to have strong feelings for Lee. Katie said her feelings remained connected to the man she believed she first met.

She described the situation as sad and criticised herself for falling for him. Katie also said she believed Lee had loved her and fallen for her.

However, she claimed he repeated the same wording when communicating with women.

During the same GMB segment, Lee’s voice note denied that anyone had been misled.

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