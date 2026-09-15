Katie Price’s family and friends are reportedly worried she could exert too much influence over Princess Andre’s image and career.

A source told The Mirror that the concern followed their joint appearance at last week’s National Television Awards.

The report characterised that worry as Katie wanting Princess to become a “mini-me”. However, Princess is said to feel concerned for her mother, rather than overshadowed by her.

The source claimed the 19-year-old knows Katie has been upset since her split from Lee Andrews. Princess was also described as putting Katie’s feelings first during the red carpet fallout.

Katie hit back at claims that she ‘hijacked’ Princess’s moment at the NTAs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price denies hijacking Princess Andre’s NTA moment

Princess attended the London ceremony to celebrate her ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries.

Katie joined Princess on the red carpet, while Junior Andre also attended the ceremony. Her appearance prompted reports accusing Katie of taking attention away from Princess’s night.

Katie rejected that suggestion during a recent episode of The Katie Price Show.

“I didn’t hijack it at all,” she said.

She asked why any parent would avoid their children after meeting them on a red carpet.

Katie had recently returned from Belgium, where she said she underwent further cosmetic procedures. Her outfit and make-up also drew attention during the ceremony.

Critics later noted Katie did not appear in Princess’s photographs from the night. However, the post did include a picture with Junior, who also attended.

Katie Price says she encouraged Princess’s bold gown

Before the ceremony, Katie told Instagram followers that she had chosen Princess’s blue ballgown.

She said the dress pushed Princess beyond her usual comfort zone and would make her stand out. Katie also said she would accept blame if the dramatic look attracted negative comments.

Katie then recalled Princess’s reaction to that advice. She quoted her daughter as saying: “Mum, I do want to be… I want to be like you.”

The report said those comments added to unease within Katie’s circle.

Friends and family are reportedly concerned for Princess (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Family concerns over Princess Andre’s own path

A source claimed, “Family and friends are worried about the influence Katie has over Princess.”

“She’s a naturally pretty girl, like Katie was back in the day, but Katie has drastically changed herself.

“They want Princess to be someone in her own right, basically, and be the star that she is. They certainly don’t want her going down the surgery route.”

It comes after Katie discussed a breast implant adjustment and additional filler following her Belgium trip. She said one implant was replaced because one breast remained slightly larger than the other.

Katie also said the extra filler affected her appearance before the awards.

The same source nevertheless offered a reassuring assessment of Princess. She was described as strong, self-assured and unlikely to follow her mother’s path soon.

That source also suggested she could secure major opportunities across television and other fields.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price makes savage Love Islanders dig after awkward NTAs run-in following latest boob job

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