Princess Andre ‘snubs’ Katie Price following claims mum ‘hijacked’ daughter at NTAs

Princess Andre has left mum Katie Price out of her first Instagram post from the National Television Awards.

It came after claims that Katie had tried to upstage her daughter during their red carpet appearance.

However, Katie has since denied claims she “hijacked” her daughter’s NTAs appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Princess Andre’s NTAs post features Junior but no Katie Price

Princess’s post about the ceremony, which you can see here, focused on her and her brother, Junior Andre. She shared pictures with Junior, alongside an image of herself holding her blue dress inside the venue.

Katie did not appear in that selection, despite posing with Princess on the carpet. The omission stood out after scrutiny around their joint appearance earlier that evening.

Katie later offered a different view of the National Television Awards night on her own account. The former glamour model uploaded a box-seat image showing Princess, Junior and her sister Sophie with her.

She captioned it: “I loved being with my family last night,” then tagged all three relatives.

Meanwhile, Katie hit back at claims she had “hijacked” Princess’ appearance on the red carpet.

Princess and Katie posed for pictures (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Claims made about Katie and Princess’s red carpet appearance

The criticism came from a source who spoke to the Daily Mail after the event. They alleged Katie positioned herself near Princess before moving in for joint photographs.

The insider claimed: “[Princess] and Junior had no choice. Katie walked straight onto the red carpet to stand with her and hijacked her big moment. She skipped out all the press and strode straight over to them and grabbed them for a picture.”

Katie hits back at ‘hijacking’ claims

However, speaking on the latest episode of her podcast with sister Sophie, Katie addressed the rumours.

She said: “I didn’t hijack it at all.”

Her sister Sophie added: “They both had individual pictures and then they wanted a little family picture, that’s it. You didn’t skip [interviews], we said we weren’t doing interviews!”

Katie said: “And obviously what am I going to do if I see my kids on the red carpet and they see me? What, are we going to stay away from each other? Why do people pick up on it? If it was anyone else, they wouldn’t care.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price attended after cosmetic surgery

Katie’s appearance came one day after her return from cosmetic surgery in Brussels. She had earlier discussed an implant change and facial filler, while noting visible swelling and bruising.

Katie said she received a replacement implant because her breasts remained slightly uneven after earlier work. She also said she received filler in hollow facial areas while under anaesthetic.

Before the ceremony, she said her make-up artist faced covering the bruising and swelling. Despite her recovery, Katie attended the ceremony and joined her eldest children for photographs.

Read more: Katie Price admits ‘I look like a hamster’ as she undergoes face procedure ahead of NTAs appearance

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