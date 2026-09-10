‘Tired’ Stacey Solomon admits ‘we don’t take it for granted’ in new statement following triple NTAs defeat

Stacey Solomon has thanked supporters after leaving the NTAs without a win across three categories.

The presenter shared an upbeat Instagram Stories message before returning to Sort Your Life Out filming at 5am.

Her response struck a different note from her emotional reaction after a BAFTA loss in May 2025.

“Straight back out and with the gang at 5am this morning for Sort Your Life Out filming!” she wrote.

Stacey also posted a smiling selfie with Sort Your Life Out expert Iwan Carrington. She acknowledged the result with the words “We didn’t win yesterday.”

She then thanked viewers for supporting both her and the production team.

Stacey Solomon has returned to filming after losing at the NTAs (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon thanks supporters after NTAs disappointment

Stacey told followers that attending remained a privilege, regardless of whether her nominated projects collected trophies.

She said: “We are so lucky to go to the NTAs win or lose and we don’t take it for granted.”

Stacey said the group felt tired and silly after the ceremony, but had enjoyed their night. She closed by telling fans she loved them. She wrote in capital letters: “Although we are all a bit tired and silly today, we had the best time. I love you all.”

The awards ceremony took place in London on Tuesday night.

Stacey Solomon’s three NTA nominations

Her three nominations covered both her presenting work and two television programmes.

Stacey was shortlisted for Best TV Presenter. Sort Your Life Out also contested Best Factual Entertainment.

Stacey & Joe, her fly-on-the-wall series with husband Joe Swash, was nominated for Best Reality Docuseries.

David Attenborough took Best TV Presenter. Gogglebox won Best Factual Entertainment, while Clarkson’s Farm secured Best Reality Docuseries.

Those results left Stacey empty-handed despite her broad presence across the shortlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s earlier awards criticism

The latest result comes a year after Stacey questioned how organisers had categorised her programmes.

Before that ceremony, Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe were both nominated in the Factual Entertainment category.

Speaking on Magic Radio, she said placing the two programmes against each other made little sense. She still welcomed the public-vote recognition and looked forward to attending with her family.

Clarkson’s Farm eventually beat both programmes to the prize.

Stacey Solomon is back filming for Sort Your Life Out (Credit: Grant Buchanan)

Sort Your Life Out filming resumes

By 5am the morning after the NTAs this week, Stacey was already back with the Sort Your Life Out team.

Her latest message focused on work and appreciation instead of dwelling on three defeats.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s warning to husband Joe Swash as she is set to ‘reunite’ with Cheryl

The quick return also continued filming for the programme after its latest awards campaign. Stacey made clear that the invitation itself still mattered to her.

For Stacey, the next step was immediate: an early call time and another day filming Sort Your Life Out.

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