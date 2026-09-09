Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones ‘all over each other’ at NTAs: ‘There was no hiding it’

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have sparked fresh speculation after a moment together at the National Television Awards.

MailOnline said the interaction prompted renewed chatter during the ceremony. A MailOnline journalist said they witnessed the scene and confronted the pair about the persistent rumours. The moment put their friendship back under public scrutiny.

The latest chatter follows Helen’s earlier comments about Gethin, when she said they were friends and colleagues, not a couple. She also recalled her best friend once mistakenly believing they were engaged.

That mix-up showed how readily their close working relationship could inspire romantic assumptions. The NTA encounter has now renewed the same curiosity.

Helen Skelton attended the NTAs on Tuesday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Why Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones drew NTAs attention

Helen and Gethin have spent years building an easy professional rapport across several television projects. They first worked together on Blue Peter before becoming regular colleagues on BBC One’s Morning Live.

Their relaxed chemistry has therefore remained visible to viewers. A previous TV BAFTAs red carpet appearance also sparked romantic speculation among fans. Fans praised their closeness and suggested they looked well matched.

However, both presenters previously described their relationship as friendship. That history explains why another shared appearance could quickly attract attention. The NTA moment prompted questions, but it alone does not establish their relationship status.

What Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have said about their friendship

Helen has previously spoken directly about the repeated romance rumours. She described Gethin as a close friend and colleague while rejecting claims that they were a couple.

Her best friend’s engagement assumption also highlighted how convincing their on-screen chemistry could appear. Gethin has similarly said honesty and best friendship define their bond.

Now, following their appearance at the NTAs, one source made a claim about their chemistry.

They told the MailOnline: “Helen and Gethin were the talk of the town; they were all over each other, there was no hiding it.

“It was like they couldn’t be apart. He would move and then she would, always looking where the other was and always within three metres of the other’s orbit. They were all over each other.”

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have sparked romance rumours previously (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live

Morning Live has given Helen and Gethin a regular platform for their warm presenting partnership. The BBC programme began in October 2020.

Helen joined its permanent presenting line-up in 2024, working alongside Gethin and Michelle Ackerley. At that point, the programme expanded from 45 minutes to 75 minutes and moved to a 9.30am slot.

Read more: Helen Skelton tipped to replace Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast following Morning Live success

Those recurring appearances made their friendship familiar to daytime viewers. The NTA encounter added another public moment to a partnership that has long attracted interest.

ED! has contacted representatives for Helen and Gethin for comment.

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