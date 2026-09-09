Stacey Solomon ‘fed up with being a celebrity’ as she plans major changes away from television following Pickle Cottage sale

Stacey Solomon is reportedly reassessing celebrity life after selling Pickle Cottage and moving her family.

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old has quietly considered major changes for several months. The newspaper claims she told friends: “I’m fed up with being a celebrity.”

The reported shift would place privacy and business ahead of constant appearances and traditional showbiz demands.

It comes after Stacey and her husband Joe Swash sold their £1.3 million Essex home following five years there. Followers had watched the family transform the property through renovation updates and glimpses of home life.

That familiarity made the sale a particularly striking change for her online audience.

Stacey reportedly wants to appear on television less (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon sets new privacy boundaries

Stacey has already signalled a firmer approach at the family’s new fixer-upper. Although renovations remain online, she has said its exterior and location will stay private.

She told followers: “I’m not going to show the outside of the house this time around.”

Stacey linked the decision to security and privacy, saying the family experienced problems at Pickle Cottage towards the end.

A source told The Sun the old home had effectively become a tourist attraction. Some fans occasionally came to the gates, according to the account.

The source said the attention had left Stacey feeling uncomfortable and overexposed. She is now reportedly seeking greater separation between her public work and family life.

Stacey Solomon’s television career continues

The report also claims Stacey has lost interest in the usual celebrity circuit, including red carpets and repeated interviews.

However, the claims do not suggest a complete departure from television. She recently completed filming the seventh series of BBC’s Sort Your Life Out.

Reports suggest an eighth run will follow, while Stacey is also due to host The Voice. Her Loose Women appearances have become less frequent after she once featured regularly.

According to the report, Stacey increasingly sees herself as a businesswoman who can build brands through social media.

“She doesn’t want to be on television all the time,” the insider claimed. “She views herself first and foremost as a businesswoman, leveraging her massive Instagram presence to drive her lucrative brands.”

She has previously partnered with Asda, Tesco, Amazon and Home Bargains. She now reportedly directs much of her commercial energy towards haircare company REHAB.

The source claimed fame still offers Stacey financial stability and independence. However, she now reportedly values clearer boundaries more.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Pickle Cottage held major family memories

Pickle Cottage became closely linked with Stacey’s family and online presence. The couple married there in 2022 and welcomed their two youngest daughters at the property.

Those memories made the sale an emotional development for followers. However, Stacey has already started sharing selected updates from the family’s next home.

She posted a family photograph from its entrance and announced the beginning of another renovation project. Stacey has also shown followers its unusual top floor.

The space contains retro furniture, old fireplaces and an orange bathroom suite. Previous owners appeared to have left some belongings behind.

Her eldest son also joked that the space was haunted. The enormous property reportedly has its own lift.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘in denial about a lot of things she needs to address’ amid Joe Swash marriage rumours

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