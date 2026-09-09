Shane Richie enters plea after drink-driving charge following ‘petrol station row’

Shane Richie has pleaded not guilty to drink-driving following an alleged incident at an Essex petrol station.

The Sun reports that the EastEnders actor entered his plea via videolink at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Sept 9).

The hearing follows his arrest after the alleged Harlow petrol station incident on July 29.

Police later authorised a drink-driving charge against Shane Roche, the actor’s legal name.

Shane pleaded not guilty in court today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie enters not guilty plea after drink-driving charge

Prosecutor Vladimir Silea said officers took Shane to Harlow police station after his arrest.

The court heard that officers then began drink-driving and drug-driving procedures.

A breath test allegedly returned 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres.

Shane, 62, confirmed his personal details before entering his not guilty plea.

The connection briefly dropped during the remote appearance. When it returned, he told the judge: “Sorry, I’m in a hotel up north.”

Deputy District Judge Christopher Maynard granted Shane bail following the hearing.

What allegedly happened at Harlow petrol station

The alleged incident happened at a Tesco garage in Harlow at around 11.20pm.

The Sun said Shane arrived on the empty forecourt in a white Hyundai. The vehicle apparently had a flat tyre.

Staff challenged him over vaping and said it presented a safety risk at the petrol station.

Footage obtained by the newspaper allegedly showed Shane arguing with workers and swearing during the exchange.

The newspaper said forecourt operators prohibit vaping because of fire risk. However, vaping there is not itself illegal.

Essex Police said officers responded to a suspected drink-driver report in Church Langley Way shortly before 11.20pm.

The force said a man was arrested when officers arrived. It later confirmed that a charge had been authorised against Shane Roche.

Shane has been bailed until November 17 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Richie trial set for November 2027

Shane was bailed until November 17, 2027, when he is due to stand trial at the same court.

The offence carries a maximum six-month jail term following conviction.

At the hearing’s end, Shane said: “take care, bye bye” before leaving the videolink.

Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at Hodge Jones & Allen, represents Shane.

He said: “My client is not commenting at this time because criminal proceedings are active.

“We ask for his privacy to be respected while the court process takes its course.”

Read more: Shane Richie’s ex ‘unhappy’ over close relationship with co-star Jessie Wallace after pair ‘grew closer’ following split

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