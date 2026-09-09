Jesy Nelson made a striking solo entrance at the NTAs on Tuesday night.

The Daily Mail reports the appearance came after signs that former fiancé Zion Foster had started a new relationship. The former Little Mix star attended London’s O2 Arena after earning an Authored Documentary nomination.

The red-carpet moment arrived days after Zion’s reported new romance with Sav emerged. Jesy has also made her relationship with boyfriend Ben Davies public through a recent Instagram post.

Jesy Nelson was nominated for Authored Documentary at the NTAs last night (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jesy Nelson makes a stylish NTAs entrance

For the ceremony, Jesy chose a low-cut fitted black gown with a thigh-high slit. No stranger to a tattoo, the garment showed off the tattoo on her upper right thigh.

She paired the dress with long leather gloves, keeping the overall look sleek and dramatic.

She was photographed alone on the carpet. Her nomination came for Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix in the Authored Documentary category.

The prize ultimately went to BBC special Our Girls: The Southport Families. That result left Jesy without the award, although her documentary secured a place on the five-title shortlist.

Zion Foster’s romance clues and Jesy Nelson’s new boyfriend

Zion reportedly travelled to Portugal last month, where Sav joined him during the holiday. He then captioned a social-media post “+1”, which was viewed as a possible introduction.

Zion and Sav later changed their profile pictures to separate images taken at the same location. Sav also posted an image of matching tattoos featuring a Chinese symbol reportedly meaning “love”.

Those online clues led to reports that the pair are now dating. No direct confirmation from Zion or Sav accompanied the posts.

Meanwhile, Jesy introduced Ben to followers last month with a picture taken inside a Range Rover. The image showed Ben driving while holding her hand.

The singer has been dating Ben since her relationship with Zion ended earlier this year.

Jesy went official with her new boyfriend last month (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jesy Nelson’s family life following the split

Jesy and Zion split shortly after she announced their twins had received an SMA Type 1 diagnosis. The condition’s full name is spinal muscular atrophy type 1.

Her NTA nomination placed Jesy’s documentary work back in focus during a major moment in her personal life. She attended as a nominee while navigating a new chapter away from Zion.

The former couple’s respective romances have since attracted attention. However, Jesy’s Tuesday appearance kept the spotlight firmly on her television nomination and red-carpet style.

National Television Awards 2026 winners

The wider ceremony was hosted by Joel Dommett for the sixth time. David Attenborough won Best Presenter during his 100th year.

This Morning retained Best Daytime, while Strictly Come Dancing collected Best Talent Show. Vicky McClure won Drama Performance for Trigger Point, and Emmerdale was named Best Serial Drama.

The Celebrity Traitors won Reality Competition, while Clarkson’s Farm took Reality Docuseries.

Read more: Bouncers step in as Jesy Nelson caught in ‘bar row’ and new boyfriend ‘gets in people’s faces’

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