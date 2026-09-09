Katie Price accused of ‘hijacking’ daughter Princess Andre’s NTAs moment

Katie Price faces an accusation that she hijacked daughter Princess Andre’s moment on the National Television Awards red carpet.

The Daily Mail claims Katie joined her children Princess and Junior unexpectedly at London’s O2 Arena. Princess had not planned to attend with Katie, the newspaper claims.

The appearance came hours after Katie discussed fresh cosmetic procedures before the NTAs, including implant work and facial filler. It also marked her first public outing since her reported split from her husband Lee Andrews.

Princess Andre and Katie Price posed together at the NTAs (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Princess Andre was promoting her reality show at NTAs

Princess, 19, attended the ceremony to promote an upcoming series of her reality show, The Princess Diaries. She walked the carpet alongside her older brother Junior, 21.

The siblings are Katie’s children with singer and television personality Peter Andre. Princess wore a shimmering blue gown, while Junior chose an all-black outfit.

Katie arrived in a white shirt, lace shorts, black tights and heels.

The Daily Mail claims Princess and Junior had an organised escort and had already started speaking to reporters.

A source close to Princess claimed: “She and Junior had no choice. Katie walked straight onto the red carpet to stand with her and hijacked her big moment.”

An onlooker also claimed Katie arrived after the siblings and bypassed the waiting press.

They said: “She skipped out all the press and strode straight over to them and grabbed them for a picture.”

Katie Price discussed surgery before the NTAs

Earlier that day, Katie told Instagram followers she had recently returned from Brussels after cosmetic procedures.

She said the procedure replaced one breast implant to address a size difference. It also enlarged both implants.

Katie also said she received filler around hollow areas of her face while she slept.

She described swelling, soreness and bruising afterwards. Nevertheless, she continued with her hair and makeup preparations before attending the awards.

The television personality completed her red carpet look with slicked-back hair and bold makeup. Her outfit contrasted with Princess’ blue gown.

Katie showed off a bold look on the NTAs red carpet (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The Princess Diaries keeps Princess in focus

Princess used the event to promote the latest series of The Princess Diaries. Katie joined her daughter in that series.

In the first run, Katie was only in a WhatsApp voice note. Peter’s wife Emily also appeared during those episodes.

That television history places Princess’ growing career at the heart of the red-carpet allegation.

Another source close to the siblings told the Daily Mail they love Katie but sometimes find her public life difficult.

Photographs showed all three family members together at the ceremony.

ED! has approached Katie Price and Princess Andre’s representatives for further comment.

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