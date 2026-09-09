Kelly Osbourne opened up about why she hasn’t been able to watch her late father Ozzy Osbourne’s family documentary.

The reality star spoke to Metro at the National Television Awards after concern focused on her recent weight loss. The discussion followed her account of physical changes after Ozzy’s death in July 2025.

“It’s hard to grieve anything, anyone. I would never wish that upon anybody. But then to have to do it in front of the world and then get judged for the way you do it is even harder.”

The 41-year-old said that public scrutiny increased the pressure she already felt.

Kelly also credited friends and family with helping her through that period. She said their kindness, love and support had been essential. Those close to her had previously raised concerns after noticing changes in her health and appearance.

Kelly attended the NTAs last night (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne cannot watch Ozzy’s final family documentary

At the awards, the BBC documentary Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was in contention. The programme examines Ozzy’s final years, his marriage to Sharon Osbourne and his private world.

It also gives the family’s perspective on the Black Sabbath star’s life at home. However, Kelly admitted she has not yet been able to sit through it.

“I’ve never watched it. I can’t watch it; it’s too painful,” she said. She nevertheless described the documentary as a “devastating story but also a really, really beautiful one.”

Its recognition carried difficult emotions for Kelly while she attended the ceremony. The documentary revisits a period she is still struggling to watch on screen.

Kelly Osbourne addressed her worrying weight loss

Kelly had also spoken earlier in September to The Mail on Sunday about her appearance at January’s GRAMMY Awards. She said she wore a wig because she wanted to conceal how prominent her cheekbones had become.

“I wore a wig to cover my face, so you couldn’t see how skinny my cheekbones really were,” she said.

Kelly said she had not realised how much weight she had lost at the time. She also said she had been unwell during that period.

Friends and relatives later alerted Kelly to their concerns, according to her account. Her comments presented the weight loss as a worrying change she had not initially recognised.

Kelly revealed she wore a wig to cover her cheekbones on the GRAMMYs red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bradley Riches supported Kelly at the NTAs

Kelly did not face the NTA red carpet alone. Emmerdale star Bradley Riches joined her as her guest and offered support at the event.

The pair connected after Bradley spent time with Sharon in the Big Brother house. Kelly said they had since become close friends and described him as her date for the evening.

His company ensured she had a familiar ally during an event closely connected to her family’s loss.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne in scathing rant aimed at ex-fiancé Sid Wilson as she asks for ‘some child support’

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