Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 as devastated family share statement and tributes pour in

The death of Ozzy Osbourne has been announced by his family. He was 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman had performed from a throne on stage at Villa Park in Birmingham less than three weeks ago.

Tonight (July 21), his loved ones have revealed he has passed away.

Ozzy Osbourne death – family statement shared

In a statement, his family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

It was signed off: “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Wife Sharon was on social media this afternoon. She posted a picture backstage at Ozzy’s final gig with Guns ‘N’ Roses star Slash and Ozzy’s producer Watt.

Although her own heart was breaking, she also shared condolences for The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, whose death was also announced today.

Ozzy’s final appearance

The rocker was able to bid an emotional farewell to his fans on stage this month.

It came as he reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time since 2005.

“You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he told the crowd as he closed his final concert.

Before performing his encore, he told the crowd: “It’s the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A message on screen then read: “Thank you for everything, you guys are [bleep]ing amazing. Birmingham Forever,” before the sky lit up with fireworks.

The night was made even more special as Ozzy’s daughter Kelly got engaged after her now fiancé Sid Wilson got down on one knee backstage. Although Ozzy did tell him: “You’re not marrying my daughter!”

His family and health issues

Ozzy was married to wife Sharon for 43 years. Together, they welcomed three children – Kelly, Jack and Aimee.

He also had two children with his first wife, Thelma Riley. The couple welcomed two children – Louis and Jessica – and Ozzy also adopted Thelma’s son Elliot.

Ozzy’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed. He has struggled with his health in recent years, though. He went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020.

Tributes to Ozzy Osbourne

Tributes have poured in.

“I can’t believe it,” said one fan. “A few weeks ago he was giving his final concert. I hope you came home, Ozzy.”

“Farewell to Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness takes his final bow. From Black Sabbath to Crazy Train, your music will echo forever,” another said.

“The Prince of Darkness has left the stage. Rest easy Ozzy!” said another.

