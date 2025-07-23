The daughters of Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly and Aimee Aimee were not on speaking terms before their father’s death.

The Black Sabbath star died at age 76 yesterday morning (July 22). The family broke the news with a joint statement.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they shared.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.” It was signed off: “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Despite Ozzy being surrounded by loved ones during his final moments, Kelly ,40, and Aimee, 41, had previously been vocal about cutting ties with one another.

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughters Kelly and Aimee do not speak

During a 2021 appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kelly Osbourne said she and Aimee “don’t talk”.

“We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her,” she said.

Aimee has also spoken on the matter. In 2015, she told The Independent that the pair do not ever hang out together.

“I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us,” she explained, adding: “But there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No.”

‘It wasn’t to be’

In the same interview, Aimee revealed she has a different relationship with being famous than Kelly.

“I’ll be having lunch with my mum and she’ll complain about the paparazzi outside,” she said. “I tell her that she could have worn a beanie, but of course she never does. She loves it – it’s how she chooses to connect with people. That’s fine, I can respect that. But I’m the opposite. I always have been.”

Out of the Osbourne family, Aimee has always wanted to live a private life away from the cameras. That is the reason why she never took part in their MTV family reality show, The Osbournes. At age 16, she moved out to avoid appearing on the hit series.

Aimee said her decision was based on “trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life”, stating she didn’t want that “portrayed” on television.

She said she would have “liked to stay at home a little longer” but realised it “wasn’t to be”.

