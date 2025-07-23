Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne died yesterday (July 22), which was announced by his family in a statement.

The Black Sabbath star died at age 76. Despite numerous health issues over the years, including being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it has been reported that Ozzy’s passing was unexpected.

As of this writing, the cause of his death has not been confirmed. Here, we take a look inside his final days…

Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy’s emotional final performance

To honour his legacy, Ozzy joined his Black Sabbath bandmates for a final farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

The show saw the legend perform from a throne as he performed one last time for his loyal fans.

Many other rockstars turned up to the event and took to the stage too, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Yungblud and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Despite his long career, Ozzy revealed his performance at the stadium had been a long time coming.

“It’s taken us 57 years to get to the Villa, we made it. Back to the Beginning,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to Setlist.fm, the final song Ozzy ever sang on stage was Paranoid, which was followed by fireworks.

Daughter Kelly Osbourne’s engagement

An incredible farewell gig wasn’t the only thing Ozzy witnessed that day.

His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also got engaged backstage to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, witnessed the emotional proposal, and in true Ozzy spirit, he was captured cracking a joke.

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Sid told Kelly.

Sitting behind the couple, Ozzy interrupted: “[Bleep] off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

Laughing at his quick remark, Sid got down on one knee and asked for Kelly’s hand in marriage.

In complete shock, Kelly agreed to the proposal as she continuously nodded before going in a huge hug with her fiancé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Ozzy’s heart was monitored ’15 times a day’

In the run-up to the huge stadium show, however, Ozzy revealed his health was monitored very closely.

“[Bleep]ing hell, I am constantly in training seven days a week. I have got this guy who’s virtually living with me and I am in bed by seven,” he told US radio station Sirius XM at the end of May.

“I used to have to take a handful of [bleep]ing sleeping pills. Now I don’t take anything. I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this [bleep]ing device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is,” Ozzy continued.

He then joked that he might not be close to his death.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time. Ask him upstairs. In my case, the one below,” Ozzy added.

Ozzy was surrounded by loved ones during his final moments (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzys’s final wish granted

Before his death, Ozzy said he wanted to move back to the UK from Los Angeles. The music chart-topper had explained he was “desperate to come home”.

“It’s time for me to spend some time with my grandkids,” he previously told The Guardian in May as he prepared for his final show. “I don’t want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family.”

According to a close family friend, they told the Daily Mail that Ozzy died at his family’s Buckinghamshire home.

In the family’s statement, they revealed his final wish was granted.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they shared.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

It was signed off: “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

The family friend insisted it was “so lovely” that Ozzy was surrounded by his children during his final moments.

‘They really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer’

While the cause for Ozzy’s death currently remains unknown, reports have said that his death was unexpected.

“Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire, it was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him,” the close friend told the Daily Mail.

“There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer than this but at one point there were fears they would not get him back from Los Angeles for the concert earlier this month.”

However, he was able to spend a lot of time with his daughters before passing.

The source added: “Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer.”

Sharon never left Ozzy’s side (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Sharon barely left his side’

A friend told The Sun that Sharon “barely left his side” during her last days with Ozzy.

“For a man whose life was the definition of chaotic, his final days in this world were incredibly peaceful,” they said.

“Ozzy and Sharon had marked their 63rd wedding anniversary the day before his show in Birmingham and when they returned home Ozzy sadly went downhill,” the source added.

“Ozzy was immensely proud of being able to put on that show and perform.”

Read more: Sharon Osbourne’s comments about assisted suicide pact with Ozzy resurface: ‘See ya!’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.