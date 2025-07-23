Sharon Osbourne’s comments about assisted suicide pact with Ozzy resurface: ‘See ya!’

The comments Sharon Osbourne made about her assisted suicide pact with husband Ozzy have resurfaced following the rocker’s death at the age of 76.

The death of Ozzy Osbourne was announced last night (July 22). He is thought to have died at home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his family. Ozzy was suffering from Parkinson’s and could no longer walk. But his cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.

However, Sharon – who married Ozzy in 1982 – previously shared that if she and her rockstar husband ever became incapacitated, she had a plan in place to end their lives.

Sharon Osbourne recently shared that her suicide pact with husband Ozzy was still in place (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Ozzy Osbourne announced

Last night (July 22), the death of Ozzy Osbourne was announced by his family.

The statement didn’t give a cause of death, and his death was said to be “unexpected”.

The family’s statement read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Sharon had previously addressed how she would like their lives to end, though, after spending more than four decades married to each other.

Sharon announced the death of her husband last night, but his cause of death wasn’t revealed (Credit: Splash News)

‘We believe 100% in euthanasia’

Sharon first opened up about her and Ozzy’s assisted suicide pact in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.

In the book, she revealed that she and Ozzy had agreed to seek help from Dignitas, a Swiss assisted-suicide organisation, if either of them developed dementia. It stemmed from the death of Sharon’s father, Don Arden, back in 2007, from Alzheimer’s.

That same year, she told The Mirror: “We believe 100% in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off.”

Sharon also revealed that the couple had told their three children – Aimee, Kelly and Jack – of their plan. She said: “We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

‘Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?’

In 2023, during an episode of Sharon’s family podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, her youngest child Jack questioned whether euthanasia was “still a plan” for his parents.

“Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?” Sharon jokingly responded. To which Jack replied: “Aren’t we already all suffering?”

“Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well,” Sharon said. “Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

Her youngest daughter Kelly chimed in about mentioning the possibility of surviving any potential illness. Sharon, however, insisted it doesn’t guarantee they’ll be able to function as normal.

“Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re [bleep]ing everywhere, [bleep]ing, can’t eat,” she said.

‘My mum said it to get attention’

Kelly Osbourne then post a Story on her Instagram on July 11 – 11 days before her dad’s death. In it, she criticised viral content circulating about her parents and said Sharon had made the assisted suicide comments to “get attention”.

“Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact,” she said. “That was bull[bleep] my mum said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop.”

Kelly also responded to AI-generated videos suggesting her father was unwell. “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?”

