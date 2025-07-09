Inside Sam Thompson’s love life as he ‘reunites’ with ex – cheating scandals; dumped for being ‘too caring’; ‘mistreating’ girlfriend

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson‘s love life hasn’t left the headlines in recent months, following his shock split from ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott.

At the end of 2024, fans were shocked as Sam and Zara confirmed the end of their five-year relationship. And while it appeared amicable at the beginning, things began getting more dramatic. Sam revealed how difficult he had been finding the split, as Zara was seen moving on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Then, Sam enjoyed a short romance with Love Island star Samie Elishi. Sadly after two months they called time on the relationship. However, the reality TV star has been spotted with his ex once again, sparking rumours they are giving it another go.

Here, ED! takes a look back at the previous girlfriends of reality star and I’m A Celebrity… winner Sam Thompson…

Sam and Samie – with Pete Wicks and Georgia Harrison – pictured when they were first dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam and Samie ‘reunited’

A few months ago, Sam Thompson’s girlfriend was revealed to be Samie Elishi. But their romance was short-lived, ending after two months.

Despite this, the pair looked very chatty when they were reunited for Stacey Solomon’s REHAB hair event this week. Attending the event was numerous well-known celebs. But Sam and Samie seemed to be perfectly fine sticking with each other.

In a video obtained by MailOnline, Sam was chatting away with Made In Chelsea co-stars Lucy Watson and her partner, when Samie walked over and gave him a hug, joining the conversation.

A source alleged to the outlet: “Sam was in good spirits as he caught up with Samie at the event. They were queuing for drinks and chatting away. He gently stroked her arm to make sure she had a drink and the pair were laughing away.”

It was also reported the pair left at the same time. But their reunion comes a week after Sam told best pal Pete Wicks that he was staying single to focus on himself.

He said on their Staying Relevant podcast: “I’m going to work on myself. No dating. I’m not ready and I have realised that.”

Sam and Zara were together for five years (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Shock Zara McDermott break-up

Sam’s relationship with Samie came months after he and girlfriend Zara McDermott ended their five-year relationship.

Zara and Sam began their relationship in 2019, when she reached out and messaged him on Instagram. At the time, both were also newly single. But very quickly their romance became quite serious.

However, when Zara joined Sam on the cast of Made In Chelsea their relationship quite severely hit the rocks. It was revealed Zara had cheated on Sam while she was taking part in the celeb version of The X Factor in 2019.

The pair had a temporary break-up which was highly documented on Made In Chelsea. But after Zara made numerous public appeals, Sam ultimately forgave her.

They seemed to be going from strength to strength, sharing a house with two cats. And there was even speculation that he was getting ready to pop the question.

However, in January it was revealed they had split before Christmas, after making the “incredibly difficult” decision to end their relationship.

Sophie ended her relationship with Sam because he was too caring (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Sophie Habboo and Sam Thompson

Before Sam Thompson met Zara, his girlfriend was Made In Chelsea co-star Sophie Habboo.

Their relationship lasted six months, with Sophie ending it as she found Sam’s nature unappealing. But it didn’t take long before Sophie began dating Sam’s close friend Jamie Laing. They are now married with a baby on the way.

After her break-up with Sam, Sophie said: “His best attribute was he doted on my hand and foot. But his worst attribute was maybe that he cared about me too much.

“Some girls like that, I don’t. For me, I don’t like someone who is needy. Independence is key.”

While Sophie confirmed Sam “was a great boyfriend” she emphasised that she would “absolutely not” get back together with him.

Sam and Amelia dated after CBB (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews.com)

Amelia Lily and Sam Thompson

Following their time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Amelia Lily became Sam Thompson’s girlfriend.

I make no qualms about it, I mistreated her.

However, once again, their relationship was short-lived. But this time, Sam admitted he didn’t treat Amelia well, which was a contributing factor to their break-up. He told The Sun: “I make no qualms about it, I mistreated her. I didn’t treat Amelia Lily very well, hence why she dumped me.”

Tiffany was Sam’s first public girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tiffany Watson

Fellow reality star Tiffany was the first public girlfriend of Sam Thompson, with their romance beginning shortly after she joined Made In Chelsea.

However, despite being together for a total of three years, between 2014 and 2017 – it was far from smooth for the couple. Their relationship was hit by numerous cheating allegations, from both parties, which led to them temporarily breaking up.

But they couldn’t seem to stay away from each other for long as they kept getting back together. However, their final break-up came in 2017 when it was revealed Sam slept with co-star Mimi Bouchard while he and Tiffany were on a break.

Since the break-up, Sam has had nothing but nice things to say about Tiffany, admitting he wasn’t “mature enough” for her.

He told OK!: “I wasn’t malicious during the break up. But I wasn’t mature enough. If I met her later in life, things would have probably worked out differently. I didn’t pay enough attention to Tiff.”

