Sam Thompson ‘moves on’ from girlfriend Zara McDermott with new flame: ‘Obviously has a thing for Love Island stars’

Sam Thompson is reportedly ‘moving on’ following his split from girlfriend Zara McDermott with a new Love Island cast member.

According to reports, I’m A Celebrity winner Sam, 32, has been swapping “flirty messages” with Samie Elishi.

Samie, 25, appeared on the 2023 series of Love Island, finishing in third place. She also returned for the All Stars series earlier this year. The pair are said to have made contact after following each other on Instagram.

Samie Elishi during her stint on Love Island (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Thompson latest news

The Sam and Samie update comes after his ex Zara McDermott went public with One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.

Sam and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Zara, 28, broke up several months ago after five years together. A source told MailOnline in January: “It’s been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.”

Since then, Zara and Louis have found themselves in the headlines amid speculation they are dating. Recent reports have included images showing them on a date night in Suffolk, kissing in Malibu in the US, and using the self-checkout till at a Sainsbury’s Local.

However, it seems Sam has Samie on his mind instead…

Who is Sam Thompson with now?

A source told The Sun: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her. He seems excited.”

It’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!

ED! has approached representatives for Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi for comment.

Sam Thompson is said to have found a new flame following his split from girlfriend Zara McDermott (Credit: YouTube)

Back in March, a source claimed to The Sun that Zara and Louis were “taking things slowly”.

Pictured at dinner in Aldeburgh together, it was said that the singer “absolutely charmed” Zara.

“Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara,” a source reportedly said.

They added: “For now they’re taking things slowly and enjoying each other’s company to see where it takes them.”

