Sam Thompson ’terrified’ of the future following Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has admitted he is worried about what the future holds as he struggles to move on following his breakup with Zara McDermott, as her new romance is ‘confirmed’.

Fans were shocked when Sam and Zara split at the start of 2025. Many had speculated there was something going on as the pair spent Christmas apart. But it seems they couldn’t make their relationship work, and were living separate lives.

It took a while before either of them commented on the split. But Sam spoke to best pal Pete Wicks about how “difficult” his Christmas had been. And now, months later, it seems he is still finding it hard.

Sam admitted he was struggling after his Zara breakup (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson makes worrying comments following Zara split

On the latest (March 17) episode of Staying Relevant, Sam was joined by Paul Brunson, who was stepping in for Pete.

At the beginning of the episode, Paul asked Sam how he was doing. He then told Sam he was “proud” to see where he was going in life. It caused Sam to make a very candid confession about how he’s feeling post-split.

I don’t know where I am going. I have no idea.

Sam revealed: “Oh. I’m terrified of where I am going, Paul. I don’t know where I am going. I have no idea.”

The former King of the Jungle went on to share a worrying analogy about his mental health.

He said: “The way I see my life is there is a plane and the pilot has passed out. And they have asked ‘can anybody fly a plane?’ Nobody can. But they’ve put me in the cockpit. I’m just smashing buttons. It’s just like: ‘I got to land this thing.'”

Appearing concerned about where he’s head’s at, Paul urged Sam: “Spend time with your family, spend time creating. Tap into some of the things you loved as a boy. Tap into those and spend time doing those and that is going to increase the self esteem and self worth which is what you need right now.”

Sam and Zara broke up after five years recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He isn’t ready to date yet

Later, the topic turned to breakups, and Sam asked Paul for his advice, admitting that he finds them “[bleep]ing tough”.

Sam then asked Paul “how long” does it take to move on after a breakup, and if the best thing to do is to throw yourself into a new relationship.

The reality star explained that he is a “a bit boring” because he loves to be around his family and staying at home, admitting that he “barely goes out”.

In what some have called a ‘swipe’ at Zara, Sam revealed he wasn’t ready to date yet. He said: “I suppose a lot of people look for validation in other people right?

“And they look for the next person instantly because it’s like I need to find someone else to fill that hole and I need to find that excitement.”

Zara is now linked to One Direction star Louis Tomlinson

Sam’s comments come as it was ‘confirmed’ by The Sun that Zara had already moved on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The pair initially sparked romance rumours after Louis and all of his sisters followed Zara on Instagram, with her returning the gesture.

But last night, images of Louis and Zara on what appeared to be a romantic date night, seemingly confirming the rumours.

And with both Sam and Louis playing for England in this year’s Soccer Aid – it could be setting up an awkward meeting.

Read more: Zara McDermott in ‘swipe’ at ex Sam Thompson: ‘Not everyone has the same heart as me’

Are you worried for Sam Thompson after Zara McDermott split? Let us know by leaving a comment on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!