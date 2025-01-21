Zara McDermott shares cryptic post following Sam Thompson split: ‘I would never done it to them’

Weeks after reports claimed Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson had split, the Love Island alum has shared a cryptic post, seemingly hinting at their breakup.

The Made in Chelsea stars were together for five years before going their separate ways. While their alleged split was shocking, fans couldn’t ignore the recent signs their relationship was doomed.

Now, the TV star appears to have taken a swipe at her ex in a re-shared TikTok post.

The reason for Sam and Zara split isn’t clear (Credit: Splash News)

Zara McDermott’s cryptic post hints Sam Thompson split

This week (January 20), the 28-year-old TV star took to her TikTok to re-share a viral video. In the clip originally posted by TikTok account @ewwieeee, a woman is seen looking out of the window of a train.

Meanwhile, the caption reads: “Me reminding myself that not everyone has the same heart as me, but still can’t understand why they did what they did because I would have never done it to them.”

The TikTok had fans guessing that the last line – I would have never done it to them – is a swipe at her ex.

On the same day, Zara shared an Instagram post featuring several solo pictures and photos with her family. In the caption she wrote: “The bluiest of blue Mondays has had me scrolling through my summer camera roll all day.”

Fans were quick to extend their support to the TV star, after sensing she wasn’t feeling her best.

One said: “Sending love.. allow the feelings.”

Another added: “Stay strong gorgeous.”

Addressing her supposed split from Sam, another said: “Beautiful Zara. Sam is clearly off his head to let you go. Keep rising and thriving chick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

I’m A Celebrity star breaks his silence

Since their break-up earlier this month, Sam has been spotted out on several occasions. Whereas Zara has been busy promoting her new BBC documentary about stalking.

While sources alleged that the couple split because Sam “wasn’t prioritising” their relationship, the I’m Celebrity star addressed his break-up on his and Pete Wicks’ podcast.

Even though he didn’t mention Zara once in their conversation, he said he’s had a “tough time” in the past month.

Sam told Pete: “It was so tough. The only thing I’m going to say because it involves other parties, is that it’s been a tough month. A real tough month.”

Referring to his relationship with Zara as “the thing”, he said: “I’m not the press guy. I have never had paps. But I have never felt so scared in my life. The news of the thing broke. I didn’t know it was happening so I woke up to my PR. We had discussed what we wanted to keep private. But there was a leak. And it was the day after New Year’s and I usually don’t go out.”

He went on to address pictures of himself drinking and doing shots, captured around the same time as his split from Zara.

Sam explained: “The timing was so good. The headlines were all saying I was downing the shots amidst the break-up, but that’s not what was happening.”

