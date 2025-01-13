Sam Thompson finally breaks silence on split from Zara McDermott: ‘It’s been a really tough month’

I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson has finally addressed his split from girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sam and Zara were together for five years, but on New Year’s Day, it was reported the couple decided to part ways.

It’s believed they ended on good terms, but had been reportedly struggling to make things work for the last year. Their dedication to their individual careers also seemed to play a part in pulling them apart.

Since then Sam has been spotted out on numerous occasions, while continuously encouraging his followers to have a good day. Whereas Zara has been promoting her documentary work on her Instagram.

Neither of the pair had directly mentioned their split, until now. Speaking on today’s episode (January 13) of his and Pete Wicks‘ Staying Relevant podcast, Sam finally acknowledged “the thing”.

It was their first podcast recorded in 2025, and Sam admitted he has had a “tough time” this past month.

Sam and Zara split after five years together. (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson opens up about Zara McDermott split

While he usually is in the Christmas spirit, Sam told Pete he felt like he was stuck in a “Christmas tomb”, surrounded by the festivities but had no desire to get involved.

Throughout the conversation, Sam never referred to Zara by name, instead mentioning “other parties”.

It was so tough. The only thing I’m going to say, because it involves other parties, is that it’s been a tough month. A real tough month.

He said: “It was so tough. The only thing I’m going to say, because it involves other parties, is that it’s been a tough month. A real tough month.”

As for when the news actually broke about Sam’s split with Zara, it seems even he didn’t realise it was out in the public.

“I’m not the press guy. I have never had paps. But I have never felt so scared in my life. The news of the thing broke. I didn’t know it was happening so I woke up to my PR. We had discussed what we wanted to keep private. But there was a leak. And it was the day after New Year’s and I usually don’t go out.”

Sam then referred to the pap shots of him drinking and doing shots which got released around the time of the break-up.

He admitted: “The timing was so good. The headlines were all saying I was downing the shots amidst the break-up, but that’s not what was happening.”

Pete confirmed that Sam had only been out twice in 2024, one for their Christmas party and one for New Year’s Eve. But because of the break-up, “everyone thinks Sam is having a nervous breakdown”.

This isn’t the first time the pair had called it quits. Back in 2020, Zara admitted to cheating on Sam. But after some time apart, the couple decided to give things another go.

Sam Thompson has opened up about his split from Zara (Credit: Staying Relevant Podcast YouTube.)

Sam wants to remain respectful

The main thing that Sam has found most difficult to navigate during his split with Zara was the amount of paps that arrived at his house.

Sam explained: “I have never dealt with this before. I have realised I crumble when it comes to scrutiny and confrontation.”

He described the whole experience as being “[bleep]ing horrible”.

As for wanting to keep things private, Sam did admit he “understands” why the public wanted to know more about it.

Sam said: “Everyone always says: ‘You live your lives in the public eye.’ So I don’t know if they have a right, but I understand why people think they have a right to know what’s going on.”

But he is adamant that things aren’t going to turn nasty, as above all he wants to have respect for the entire situation.

He ended the conversation admitting: “We have got to be respectful about everything. I have to be respectful of the other parties involved. Everyone has to be.”

It seems fans may never have the reasons for the break-up confirmed by Sam or Zara themselves.

Read more: All the signs Sam and Zara’s relationship was doomed

Are you sad about Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott’s break-up? Follow our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!