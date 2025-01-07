Zara McDermott breaks silence following Sam Thompson ‘split’ with plea over ‘stamping out toxic behaviour’

Zara McDermott has broken her silence following her rumoured split from I’m A Celeb star boyfriend Sam Thompson.

It was recently reported that the former Love Island contestant had parted ways from Sam before Christmas. However, neither has confirmed whether the headlines are true. During New Year’s Eve, the pair spent their celebrations apart.

Both Sam and Zara have been active on social media and have yet to address their supposed split. That said, she has issued a new update via her Instagram Story.

Zara McDermott shares career update after Sam Thompson ‘split’

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday (January 6), Zara shared a snapshot of herself with filming equipment. For the lengthy caption, she wrote: “I am so grateful to be able to use my platform to be able to make documentaries and make a difference in this world.”

She continued: “We have been working away behind the scenes for almost a year now creating a documentary series that looks into the impact of stalking on victims that are experiencing it right now. I really hope this is another series that can be shown in schools as part of an educational piece around toxic behaviours.”

Zara explained that this project is a “huge passion” of hers. She stated that she wishes there were “more documentaries about violence against women when I was in school”.

“I really believe that by educating young people while they’re in their adolescence, we can start stamping out behaviours before they get into adulthood. I really hope this documentary makes a difference.”

Fans continue to question Zara and Sam’s ‘split’

Zara shared a similar snapshot to her feed, writing: “First day back at work, doing what I love and am so grateful for.” She tagged BBC Three and BBC iPlayer within the caption.

While excited for her new project, fans in the comments section appear to be distracted by the headlines.

“So sad to hear about you and Sam. Hope you got custody of the cats,” one user wrote.

“Hope you are okay and looking after yourself sorry to hear about Sam,” another person shared.

“I hope the news about you and Sam isn’t true babe!” a third remarked.

“Is the split because Sam will never love anyone more than Pete Wicks?” a fourth user questioned.

