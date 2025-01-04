Reality star Zara McDermott is reported to have been “begged” to appear on the next series of Celebs Go Dating following her shock “split” from Sam Thompson.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to a reality show having previously competed on Love Island and Strictly. However, after it was revealed that she and I’m A Celeb winner Sam were no longer together, bosses at Channel 4 are keen for her to participate in their show.

Sam and Zara reportedly split before Christmas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Zara McDermott tipped for Celebs Go Dating following Sam Thompson split

“Celebs Go Dating bosses are really keen to sign Zara up for the 2025 series – she’s a huge fan favourite and they think she’d be perfect for the show and have men lining up to date her,” an inside source told The Sun newspaper.

They continued: “It might be too soon after the split with Sam but they think she’d see the real meaning behind the show, which is about stars looking at themselves and their dating patterns.”

Both Zara and Sam have yet to confirm they are no longer together. That said, the MailOnline reported their five-year relationship had ended before Christmas.

For New Year’s, Sam celebrated with his ex-Made In Chelsea co-stars Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Josh Patterson at a party in London. Zara, on the other hand, reigned in the new year at home with her cats.

Channel 4 bosses eager to sign Zara up for Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m afraid you’re stuck with me forever’

Weeks before headlines suggested the pair had split, Sam took to Instagram to honour his girlfriend with a wholesome post on her birthday. Within the upload, he shared a carousel post of the pair from a date night.

“My best friend, and soul mate….some would say my person. I’m afraid you’re stuck with me forever. Happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month,” he wrote.

“Here’s to another amazing year with you.”

Zara commented: “The photo by the river with the geese is so relevant. love you xxxx.”

