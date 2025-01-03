It hit headlines this week that Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson had reportedly gone their separate ways after five years together. And with Love Island All Stars just days away, many may be wondering what this means for ex-islander Zara.

However, her chances of appearing on the Maya Jama-helmed spin-off have already been ruled out, according to reports.

Sam has several roles across ITV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara McDermott ‘snubbed’ from Love Island after Sam Thompson ‘split’

Despite Zara rising to fame on Love Island in 2018, it seems that the reality star isn’t heading back to her roots to gain even more popularity in the sun-soaked world of Love Island.

In fact, new reports claim that this is out of the question due to ITV’s loyalty to Aftersun host and I’m A Celeb winner Sam Thompson – ouch!

So there’s just no chance the bosses would want to upset him by signing her.

A source claimed to The Sun: “A gorgeous former Islander like Zara suddenly becoming single just before All Stars would have usually had bookers running straight to the phone. But that move was immediately ruled out because of Sam’s connections at ITV.

“After winning I’m A Celebrity in 2023 he’s become part of the presenting stable across This Morning and on the jungle spin-off show. So there’s just no chance the bosses would want to upset him by signing her, should Zara spill any beans on their break-up. She’s very focussed on her documentary work with the BBC so would have been unlikely to say yes anyway. But certainly she will not be approached, full stop.”

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara and Sam ‘separate’ after five years together

An ITV spokesperson allegedly told the publication: “Any names suggested are speculation until our line-up is officially announced.” When asked by ED!, ITV denied to comment.

The second series of Love Island All Stars is set to take place in South Africa. Reports have thrown names such as Grace Jackson, Luca Bish, Curtis Pritchard and Liv Hawkins into the line-up mix.

Reports have swirled this week claiming that Sam and Zara have ended things after several years together. Sam is said to have grown apart from Zara. The pair also appeared to spend both Christmas and New Year apart.

Read more: Sam Thompson brands Strictly pro ‘cracking’ in flirtatious comment following Zara McDermott ‘split’

Are you a fan of Zara? Or do you side with Sam? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.