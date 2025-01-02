Sam Thompson brands Strictly pro ‘cracking’ in flirtatious comment following Zara McDermott ‘split’

Sam Thompson made a cheeky compliment about Strictly pro Jowita Przystał, following his reported split from Zara McDermott.

This week, it was reported that Sam and Zara had ended things after a five-year romance. Former King of the Jungle Sam is said to have grown apart from Zara, with the pair appearing to spend both Christmas and New Year apart.

Now, Sam has showered a Strictly pro with compliments, admitting he was blown away by her physique.

This week, Sam released the first episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant, since reports of his split from Zara.

Along with co-host and 2024 Strictly star Pete Wicks, Sam revealed their Staying Relevant Awards. One of the gongs was for Best Team Member, which Pete gave to his dancer partner Jowita.

Pete shared: “Best new team member is up next, I think it’s obvious. It’s someone who helped us out while Sam was away, we all love her.”

He added: “Some have said she’s a good replacement and potentially better. She’s part of one of 2024’s most defining partnerships in TV land and she’s become a sensational part of this team. The winner is Jowita.”

Sam then chimed in and made a rather complimentary remark about Jowita.

He quipped: “Gotta say, a cracking pair of abdominals as well.

“I couldn’t believe it, when she whacked off her top, I was like [bleep]ing hell. Unbelievable, washboard. Never seen anything like it.”

Sam and Zara’s split was reported this week.

Zara and Sam – who’ve been living together at Sam’s West London home for years – share two cats together, Albus and Cedric. However, it’s said work commitments have forced them apart in recent months.

Sam has been out in Australia hosting I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked. Zara, meanwhile, was unable to join Sam in Oz.

Instead, she’s been in Blighty launching the second drop of her clothing line Rise and continuing to film her BBC documentaries.

