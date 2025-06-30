Denise Van Outen ‘absolutely smitten’ as she goes public with new boyfriend at Glastonbury

Denise Van Outen is reportedly “smitten” with her new boyfriend after she was spotted at Glastonbury with him.

It was reported in April, that Denise had struck up a romance with businessman Adam Butler, following her split from property developer Jimmy Barba in late 2023.

And at the weekend, Denise – who shares daughter Betsy, 14, with ex Lee Mead – made a loved-up appearance with her new beau at Glastonbury.

The TV star is said to be ‘smitten’ with her new beau (Credit: ITV)

Denise Van Outen in first public outing with boyfriend

Denise attended Glastonbury at the weekend to perform a surprise DJ set. She was also spotted in the VIP area, with her reported new beau Adam.

“Denise looks absolutely smitten,” a source told The Sun. They added: “She was holding hands with Adam and they looked like a couple of loved up teenagers.”

The source went on: “Denise was smiling and laughing at his jokes and he was taking real care of her, making sure that other boozy revellers didn’t crash into their path. It’s great to see her looking so happy.”

ED! has contacted Denise’s representatives for comment.

The pair reportedly started dating this year (Credit: Matt Haycox / YouTube)

Who is Denise Van Outen in a relationship with?

It’s believed Denise and Adam struck up a romance earlier this year. The pair apparently enjoyed a string of dates before taking things to the next level by heading abroad. The couple enjoyed a sun-soaked Maldives trip in April.

“Denise loved being single and has been so busy with her TV work and DJ-ing but Adam is someone she’s enjoyed spending time with,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Denise and Jimmy’s split

Denise’s new romance comes two years after her split from Jimmy in November 2023.

“We have decided to part ways but we remain great friends and our families and children are still in touch,” she told The Sun.

“It was a really tough decision to make but Denise knew it was best to end things with Jimmy as the romance ran its course,” a source revealed.

“She’s had a rough few weeks and has thrown herself into work to get over it. Everyone loved and knew him, which made the decision even harder. She feels like she is back to square one now. But she had to follow her gut,” they continued.

