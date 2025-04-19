Denise Van Outen has reportedly found love again with her new boyfriend.

The TV legend, 50, is no stranger to a high-profile relationship, many of which have been well-documented.

Back in November 2023, Denise was left single when her relationship with property developer Jimmy Barba ended. The pair were together for 18 months.

Now, almost two years on and it’s been claimed Denise has been dating a new man. And the pair have even reportedly headed on holiday together.

The TV legend is reportedly dating someone new (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise Van Outen and new boyfriend

According to reports, Denise – who she shares daughter Betsy, 14, with ex Lee Mead – is dating “successful businessman” Adam Butler.

The pair have apparently enjoyed a string of dates before taking things to the next level by heading abroad for a sun-soaked Maldives trip.

“Denise loved being single and has been so busy with her TV work and DJ-ing but Adam is someone she’s enjoyed spending time with,” a source told The Sun.

Denise’s new boyfriend ‘treats her like a queen’

The insider then claimed that the pair went public in March on a date at a swanky London restaurant, Akira Black in the Mandarin Oriental.

They added: “She is in a great place in her life, her career is soaring and Adam is a successful businessman. So they complement each other so well.

“All of Denise’s friends are thrilled she has found someone like Adam. He treats her like a queen.”

ED! has contacted Denise’s representatives for comment.

Her last relationship ended in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise and Jimmy’s split

Denise and ex-Jimmy’s split was announced in November 2023.

“We have decided to part ways but we remain great friends and our families and children are still in touch,” she told The Sun.

“It was a really tough decision to make but Denise knew it was best to end things with Jimmy as the romance ran its course,” a source revealed.

“She’s had a rough few weeks and has thrown herself into work to get over it. Everyone loved and knew him, which made the decision even harder. She feels like she is back to square one now. But she had to follow her gut,” they continued.

