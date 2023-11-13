Denise Van Outen has issued a statement after splitting from her boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

Former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Denise, 49, and Jimmy, 55, dated for 18 months.

The couple got together a few months after ex Big Breakfast presenter Denise split from Eddie Boxshall, who she appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

But now, The Sun has reported that Denise has confirmed her romance with Jimmy has “run its course”.

Denise Van Outen ‘parts ways’ with Jimmy

The mum-of-one, who was married to Lee Mead between 2009 and 2015, told The Sun: “We have decided to part ways but we remain great friends and our families and children are still in touch.”

Additionally, an unnamed insider is said to have indicated Denise was torn over ending things.

But ultimately Denise decided to ‘go with her instincts’.

‘A really tough decision to make’

The anonymous source went on to claim: “It was a really tough decision to make but Denise knew it was best to end things with Jimmy as the romance ran its course. She’s had a rough few weeks and has thrown herself into work to get over it.”

The insider also noted how Jimmy was “really trusted” by Denise, making her “happy” following her break up with Eddie.

Denise feels like she is back to square one now, but she had to follow her gut.

They went on: “Everyone loved and knew Jimmy, which made the decision even harder. She feels like she is back to square one now, but she had to follow her gut.”

ED! has approached representatives for Denise Van Outen and Jimmy Barba for comment on The Sun’s story.

What happened between Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall?

Denise and Eddie broke up in early 2022 after seven years together. She discovered Eddie had been sexting other women.

He later recalled how he was chucked out, claiming: “[Denise] was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me.

“That she didn’t want me in her life any more, and my life was going to be ruined without her. Then she physically helped me out of the house.”

