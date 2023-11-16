Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall appears to throw shade with ‘next please’ jibe after her split from new man

The ex of TV’s Denise Van Outen, Eddie Boxshall, seemingly took a dig at the TV star following her recent break-up with boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

Denise and Eddie were previously engaged but pulled the plug on their relationship in January 2022. It was said at the time that Denise had caught Eddie messaging other women behind her back.

Following their split, the former Big Breakfast host formed a relationship with property developer Jimmy Barba. However, after 18 months, their split was announced earlier this week.

Denise and Eddie were previously engaged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Another one bites the dust’

On Tuesday (November 14), one day after Denise confirmed her split from Jimmy, Eddie shared a cryptic post to his Instagram Story.

Attaching a video clip of Queen’s hit song Another One Bites The Dust, Eddie captioned the upload: “Next please…..”

Eddie’s cryptic Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

While he hasn’t said anything directly addressing Denise’s split, many on social media assumed he was taking a swipe at his ex. Especially when their break-up was made so public.

ED! has reached out to both Eddie and Denise’s reps for comment.

What has Denise Van Outen said about Eddie Boxshall split?

In her autobiography, A Bit Of Me, Denise recalled finding photos of women’s breasts in the deleted folder of their home iPad.

“There were also Instagram messages alluding to phone sex with a third woman,” she said. “Her name was Tracy and she’d apparently spoken to Eddie over FT and text for a long period.

“They’d never met in person, but she said the conversations had become sexual in nature reasonably quickly.”

Denise and Jimmy have remained friends (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise and Jimmy remain friends

Even though Denise’s split from Eddie was toxic, Denise revealed she and Jimmy are still on good terms.

“We have decided to part ways but we remain great friends and our families and children are still in touch,” she told The Sun.

An insider claimed it was “a really tough decision to make” but Denise knew it was the best thing to do, claiming her relationship with Jimmy had “ran it’s course”.

Read more: ‘Real reason’ Denise Van Outen went public with new boyfriend on red carpet ‘revealed’ by pal

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.