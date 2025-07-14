Inside Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams’ £700-per-night holiday – barely-there bikinis; ‘missing’ third child; enviable abs

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are currently in the middle of a luxury holiday in Sotogrande, Spain — but it hasn’t come cheap.

The couple first met on reality show The Jump in 2017. They got engaged and then married the following year. These days, the Made In Chelsea alum and media personality are best known for their podcast Vogue & Spencer. The show has been running since 2020. And, despite previous rumours of separation, their marriage seems stronger than ever.

Last week, Vogue, Spencer and their three adorable kids headed to the airport, with a mass of luggage that appeared to contain everything but the kitchen sink. “Does anyone else think that travelling with the kids feels like relocating?” Spencer asked, as they posed with no less than six cases.

Two hours later and the family had touched down, ready to start their well-earned break. Here’s everything we know about it…

Vogue and Spencer staying in £732-per-night hotel

Whenever they jet off to the sunny resort, the family stay at the fancy La Club Reserva Sotogrande Country Club. It reportedly costs an eye-watering £732 per night.

According to its website, the 5-five hotel is surrounded by “world-class golf courses”. It also has 2800 m² spa including a hot tub, gym, sauna and fitness and wellness centre. The hotel boasts that its “stylish accommodation is “the place to be and be seen”, and offers no less than six restaurants and bars.

It’s tucked away in the Andalusian countryside, at the western tip of the Costa Del Sol.

Meanwhile, Vogue and Spencer’s restaurant of choice is the Trocadero Sotogrande, which offers a vibrant menu of Mediterranean cuisine.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams’ holiday was much-needed by the sounds of their Insta posts (Credit: YouTube)

Fun in the sun

The couple and their three kids — Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, three — were pictured having fun in the sun at the resort’s luxury beach club.

Vogue cut an enviable figure in a tiny green bikini, which she accessorised with a gold necklace and a cream sunhat, while Spencer’s dreamy sun-kissed abs were on full display.

The pair looked completely relaxed as they took a stroll across the white sandy beach, with Spencer later taking little Otto on a walk in his stroller.

The pair shared holiday snaps on Instagram

In pictures posted to her Instagram, Vogue revealed: “I’ve counted down the days until we got here.”

The snaps include plenty of family time as the couple posed playfully with their kids, while model Vogue also sported a stylish black bikini with a white border.

In the comments, fans cooed over the photos. “Kids are gorgeous,” one wrote. “Gigi’s dimples,” another added, following the comment with a heart emoji. While a third simply said: “Adorable.”

Weirdly, fans claimed youngest son Otto wasn’t actually in any of the photos. Yet, in fact, he made the grid for both his parents’ posts.

Spencer’s Instagram photos include Theodore and Gigi playing with horses, a plate of the delicious food at the Trocadero Sotogrande and an image of himself wearing a tiara.

Having previously visited the resort in 2019 and 2021, this is the family’s third trip.

So will there be a fourth? Almost definitely.

