Vogue Williams shares pictures from Jack Maynard’s ‘beautiful’ second wedding as she attends with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews looked picture-perfect as they reminisced about a friend’s lavish wedding in France, sharing a series of stunning throwback snaps from the day.

The couple had joined friends Jack Maynard and Lily Mackie at their second wedding on May 16, hosted at the luxurious Château Saint-Martin & Spa in Vence.

The event followed an earlier intimate ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall and was attended by a wider circle of family and friends.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attend Jack Maynard and Lily Mackie’s wedding

Exactly a week after the big day, Vogue, 39, took to Instagram to share a selection of images from the celebration.

The presenter called it “the most beautiful wedding we’ve ever been to.”

Vogue stunned in a silver midi-dress with a mock-neck detail, teamed with matching strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Spencer, 36, looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo, bow tie, and crisp white shirt.

The couple were joined by their eldest children, Theo and Gigi. However, their youngest, Otto, was notably absent from the family photos.

Captioning the post, Vogue wrote: “This day last week at the most beautiful wedding we’ve ever been to. Congrats @lily_mackie @jack_maynard.”

Other guests at the star-studded event included Jack’s brother Conor Maynard, sister Anna Maynard, and YouTuber friends Casper Lee and Joshua Pieters.

The bride, Lily Mackie, is the niece of Pippa Middleton through her husband James Matthews. In photos from the day, she looked radiant in a white strapless gown with a lace veil.

Lily is the daughter of electrical tycoon Adam Mackie, whose fortune is estimated at £440 million.

Lily and Jack’s romance reportedly began in 2020 when they were introduced by fellow Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

They tied the knot for the first time in a small London ceremony on April 16. This second French celebration marks their grander “part two.”

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attended Jack Maynard and Lily Mackie’s wedding in France (Credit: Cover Images)

Vogue and Spencer

Back at home, Vogue and Spencer have been navigating the ups and downs of family life with their three children. Recently, Vogue opened up about a rather unexpected moment involving their youngest, Otto.

Speaking on her podcast Vogue & Amber, the Irish presenter revealed that a family trip to Legoland Windsor Resort for Otto’s second birthday took a painful turn when the toddler bit Spencer in the groin.

“It was so random, we just went there for the day,” Vogue recalled. “It took us 38 minutes to get there from our house, and I thought, this is a bit of me.

And I kind of went off with Otto a little bit because he wasn’t able to go on all of the rides that the other kids were on. But then he bit, you know that I’ve been saying he’s been hitting and stuff, he bit Spenny in the crotch.”

She admitted the incident was “bad”, but despite Otto’s antics, they still managed to enjoy the day.

“We still managed to have a fantastic day, despite the biting,” she laughed.

