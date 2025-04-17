I’m A Celeb star Jack Maynard has shared the happy news that he is married and has revealed pics from the stunning wedding.

Jack, now 30, was part of the I’m A Celebrity lineup in 2017. He was in the jungle for three days until he was removed after homophobic and racist tweets he previously posted were unearthed.

In 2023, he confirmed he was engaged to Lily, 30, who is Pippa Middleton’s niece by marriage.

And, this week, Jack announced the pair tied the knot in a stunning London ceremony.

The YouTuber has tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

Jack Maynard reveals wedding to girlfriend

On Wednesday (April 16), Jack took to his Instagram to reveal to fans that he is now officially a married man.

In a series of gorgeous photos, Jack and Lily – who started dating in 2020 – beamed as they walked out of the Chelsea Old Town Hall to be greeted by a wall of confetti.

Jack’s new wife Lily looked stunning in a white minidress and veil. Her bridal bouquet was arranged with a selection of white flowers including Easter lilies and roses.

Finishing off the look, Lily wore her blonde locks in bouncy curls and rocked a chic Chanel handbag.

TV star Jack, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart and stylish navy double-breasted suit. Making the most of the sunshine, the new couple also rocked Ray Ban sunglasses.

Jack Maynard and Lily congratulated

Jack and Lily’s post was captioned: “Mackie-Maynards,” along with a house emoji.

And it didn’t take their friends and fans to flood the comments section with messages of congratulations.

Strictly star Joe Sugg commented three love heart emojis, while Georgia Toffolo gushed: “LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE S000000 HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS АНННННН.”

One fan also penned: “Wow wow wow these pics capture the moment incredibly.” A second declared: “Huge congratulations to you both!!!”

Jack left the show after a few days (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Jack leave I’m A Celeb?

Jack appeared on the 2017 series of I’m A Celeb – but was asked to leave over offensive historical tweets.

He later issued an apology for the “horrible” and “stupid” messages and admitted he was “ashamed” of his actions.

“I’m sorry to anyone that I upset, anyone that I offended, anyone I made feel uncomfortable,” he said in a YouTube video.

He went on to say he “was young, I was stupid, I was careless I just wasn’t thinking”.

Jack added: “This was back when I just left school and I don’t know what I was thinking. I was stupid, I said some really inconsiderate things.”

