All The Traitors contestants previous brushes with fame – Deal or No Deal to Game of Thrones and Big Brother star relatives

The second series of BBC’s hit murder mystery The Traitors has the nation gripped once again as Claudia Winkleman‘s new group of traitors are trying to kill off the faithfuls one by one.

But some viewers of the show think they have seen the cast before – and they’re right to.

A number of the cast have had brushes with fame in the past, with some of them having famous relatives.

And one cast member starred on a different TV show just two months ago.

The Traitors contestants on Deal Or No Deal

Paul Gorton, one of this series’ Traitors, first appeared on TV over 13 years ago.

He starred on the original series of Deal Or No Deal, hosted by Noel Edmonds, in September 2010.

Paul played a game of Deal Or No Deal back in 2010 (Credit: YouTube)

Unfortunately he was not very successful in his bid for cash, walking away with just 10p.

Only time will tell if his time on The Traitors will be more fruitful.

Kyra Johnson has also starred on Deal Or No Deal, but much more recently.

The 21-year-old appeared on the reboot of the show, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, which launched in November 2023.

She wasn’t much more successful than Paul, managing to knock out two of the game’s highest amounts in the first 10 minutes.

Kyra starred on the reboot in November (Credit: ITV)

In the end, she was left with £1 and £4,000 on the board and The Banker offered her £1,800.

Kyra opted to take the offer.

She has said if she wins big on The Traitors she would like to put money towards her sister’s upcoming wedding.

Traitors contestants with famous relatives

One Traitor who hasn’t found fame himself but has been surrounded by stardom is Harry Clark.

The British army engineer is dating CBBC star Anna Maynard, who hosted Got What It Takes? from 2018 to 2021.

Anna is the younger sister of former I’m A Celebrity star Jack Maynard and singer Conor.

Photos of Harry with Anna and her brothers feature on his Instagram page.

Another member of the cast with a famous relative is Diane Carson.

The second episode of The Traitors saw Zack predict that Diane was another player’s mum.

But what he didn’t know is that Diane is actually the mother of Game of Thrones star Kerr Logan.

Kerr played Matthos Seaworth in four episodes of the show in 2012.

He has since gone on to star in BBC’s Showtrial and Dead Still on Amazon Prime.

And Zack Davies has a famous relative himself.

Zack’s brother Matthew participated on Big Brother in 2014.

Matthew became the fourth housemate to be evicted from the series, which was eventually won by Helen Wood.

