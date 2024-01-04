The Traitors star Paul’s secret TV past as he appeared on Deal Or No Deal over 10 years ago

The Traitors has returned for series 2 – but this isn’t the first TV appearance for Traitor Paul.

The BAFTA-winning reality series made its return to screens on Wednesday (January 3) with a brand-new cast. TV favourite Claudia Winkleman is back at the helm for the ultimate game of deception, backstabbing and trust.

And it turns out that one of show’s current contestants is no stranger to appearing on a game show.

Paul in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The Traitors star Paul won nothing on Deal Or No Deal

Paul, a 36-year-old business manager, is one of many Brits taking part in The Traitors. But it isn’t his first time appearing on TV, or even taking part in a game show.

The Traitors star made an appearance on Deal Or No Deal (Credit: Channel 4)

Back in 2010, he starred on Deal or No Deal, back when it was still hosted by Noel Edmonds.

Paul, from Manchester, was 22 at the time of his stint and was living at his mum’s house in Warrington with his girlfriend. Keen to bag a ton of cash, sadly Paul’s dreams were crushed when he failed to bag any high offers during his appearance.

He had hoped the show would land him a modelling deal, as well as a £250,000 cash boost. Instead, he left with an admiration for host Noel and less than a tenner.

“I don’t know whether that was just me, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off him. You know, some people are just born for the job they’re in. He was born to be a host on that show. He did it so well,” said Paul.

Paul was chosen by Claudia to become a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Paul on The Traitors

In the first episode of the new series, three Traitors were picked by Claudia. Their job is to kill off the Faithful. Paul, Ash and Harry will put their lying and betraying skills to the test this series.

The trio then made the decision to recruit one Faithful to join them. However, who the chose will be revealed in Thursday night’s episode (January 4). And it seems fans reckon Paul will waste no time in throwing his fellow Traitors under the bus when he gets the chance.

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has a soap past (Credit: BBC)

Who else from The Traitors had a TV past?

Similarly in the first series of The Traitors, there were a few contestants who also had a TV past….

Meryl Williams, who ended up winning the show, made an appearance on Bradley Walsh’s Blankety Blank in 2022. On X, one fan shared a snap of her on the BBC show with the caption: “Meryl’s had a busy year!! #TheTraitors.”

Meanwhile actress Maddy Smedle previously appeared on EastEnders for one episode in 2021 before her stint on The Traitors. She also bagged a role on an episode of Casualty and on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

