The Traitors: Paul will ‘throw fellow players under the bus,’ warn viewers

The Traitors is finally back on our screens for a brand new series as Claudia Winkleman made her hosting return tonight (January 3).

22 contestants have headed to a castle in the Scottish Highlands for a thrilling new game of The Traitors as they try and compete for a potential £120,000 prize.

But who has been chosen by Claudia to become the Traitors?

The Traitors is back! (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors on BBC

Three Traitors were picked by Claudia during the first episode. Their job is to kill off the Faithful. Paul, Ash and Harry will put their lying and betraying skills to the test this series.

The trio then made the decision to recruit one Faithful to join them. However, who the chose will be revealed in Thursday night’s episode (January 4).

Paul is so going to throw the others under the bus at some point.

But back to tonight’s first ep, it seems Harry has already got some eyes on him as Diane admitted she’s suspicious of him.

Meanwhile, viewers also reckon Paul will waste no time in throwing his fellow Traitors under the bus when he gets the chance.

Paul was chosen by Claudia to become a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Paul on The Traitors

One viewer said on X – formerly known as Twitter: “Paul would throw every other Traitor under the bus in a heart beat.”

Another wrote: “Paul is so going to throw the others under the bus at some point. He gives me those vibes.”

Someone else tweeted: “Paul telling Harry he was overthinking about Diane makes me think he’s ready to throw him under the bus in the future.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: Paul… too cocky.”

Another agreed, writing: “Paul’s cockiness is going to be his undoing.”

Paul, Ash and Harry were the first Traitors chosen (Credit: BBC)

Others fear Paul and Harry won’t last very long in the series. One person tweeted: “Paul and Harry are already making it obvious that they’re being sketchy. If at least one of them doesn’t get banished within three episodes then these Faithfuls will be worse than the ones from last year.”

Another wrote: “Paul and Harry won’t last long as Traitors.”

A third added: “Paul keeps smirking/smiling and Harry looks so guilty, idk how long either will last.”

Read more: The Traitors: First contestant tipped to get the chop from new series revealed by bookies

The Traitors continues tomorrow night (January 4) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What did you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.