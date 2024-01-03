The Traitors: First contestant tipped to get the chop from new series revealed by bookies

The Traitors is back for a new series tonight – but which contestant is tipped to get the boot first?

The BAFTA-winning reality series makes its return to screens on Wednesday (January 3) with a brand-new cast. TV favourite Claudia Winkleman is back at the helm for the ultimate game of deception, backstabbing and trust.

Like its smash hit first series, the new series will see 22 members of the public compete for a £120,000 prize. And there’s most likely going to be a ton of drama as the series goes on…

But which contestant is already predicted to get the boot first from the new series of The Traitors? Keep reading to find out!

Claudia Winkleman is back to front the 2024 The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors back for series 2

How The Traitors works, is basically the group are separated into Faithfuls and Traitors.

None of the Faithfuls know who the Traitors are, but the Traitors are seeking to eliminate Faithfuls to bag the money for themselves. The object of the game is to suss out who is a Traitors, (or, if you’re a Traitor, strategically bump off the Faithful).

Series one was jointly won by three Faithfuls, Aaron, Hannah and Meryl. And bookies now reckon there’s a 1/2 chance a Faithful will repeat the outcome this time around.

What’s more, the guys over at Gambling.com have also revealed which contestant they reckon will get the chop first….

Diane is tipped to leave first (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Who is likely to leave the new series of The Traitors first?

This year’s cast contains an eclectic mix of people, including a clairvoyant, a chess coach and a House of Commons employee.

But according to Gambling.com, it’ll be Dianne who gets eliminated first – with odds of 2/1. Dianne is a 63-year-old Lancashire-based retired teacher.

Speaking ahead of her show debut, she said she reckons her teaching skills mean she can motivate contestants and control situations. She’s also on the show because her kids “said I could never do something like this”.

As a Traitor, Diane expects she “might find it hard, but I’d still like to say I’d be able to go the whole way”.

Harry in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The Traitors series 2

The second likely star to get the boot is Charlie – who has odds of 3/1. She is 34-year-old mental health area manager from Bristol.

Up next is British Army engineer Harry, 22, with odds off 4/1. Then followed by Miles, a Worcestershire-based veterinary nurse, who has odds of 5/1 to leave first.

The Traitors is on BBC One tonight (January 3) at 9pm, with episodes two and three landing on iPlayer once it ends.

