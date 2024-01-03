The Traitors 2024: First look sees Claudia Winkleman tease huge twist as hopefuls ‘play for their lives’

The Traitors 2024 starts tonight (January 3) on BBC One – but any of the hopefuls thinking they know what’s in store need to think again as, according to host Claudia Winkleman, twists and changes are afoot.

Speaking ahead of the launch, she revealed: “I’m allowed to say the armoury has gone and now there’s a kitchen.”

Claudia added: “The missions this year are epic. The producers are so clever as the missions are incredibly important as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting. They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond.”

And if a first look teaser clip that dropped ahead of tonight’s ep of The Traitors is anything to go by, Claudia wasn’t fibbing.

Claudia Winkleman has teased changes for the second season of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2024: ‘I have some news’

In the clip, the 22 hopefuls are seen gathered together at a loch, ahead of their first mission.

Claudia is then heard telling the contestants: “I have also some news. This year, on these missions, you’re not just playing for money, you are also playing for your lives.”

22 hopefuls are competing for this year’s prize (Credit: BBC)

Claudia is seen taking a golden shield from her pocket moments later – the very same shields that were won in the armoury last year.

So to be clear, if you go for a shield, then you might be protected from murder, but at what cost?

“This, players, is a shield. This protects you from being murdered by the Traitors, but it does not protect you from banishment,” she is seen explaining.

Hopefuls now compete to win a shield during the missions (Credit: BBC)

‘You might be protected from murder – but at what cost?’

Claudia then reveals that there are three shields up for grabs in the first mission – as well as £15k for the prize pot.

“Three of you can win one of these on this mission,” Claudia shares, adding that two are located in the loch, while the other is on land.

“So to be clear, if you go for a shield, then you might be protected from murder. But at what cost? Basically, what you’ve got to think is, what’s more important, your money or your life?”

The Traitors starts tonight (January 3) at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes 2 and 3 will be available on iPlayer immediately after. Going forward the show will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

